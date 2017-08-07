After English football’s curtain-raiser at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, it was clear Chelsea would be heavily involved in transfer speculation over the next few weeks.

Antonio Conte’s team still looked strong in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, but Chelsea lacked the depth of a squad that will be competing for four trophies next season.

So, once again this summer, the Blues go head-to-head with Manchester United for a high-profile target with a high price. Elsewhere, Liverpool had endured a frustrating summer on the transfer front and may be about to end its interest in one of its main targets.

All that and more in the Newsweek round-up of news and whispers in the Premier League’s transfer market.

Chelsea has entered the race for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to the Daily Express. He is expected to cost around £90 million (about $118 million). Manchester United has long been a suitor for the Welshman, believing that Bale would come available if Real can secure the signing of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp is considering putting his full trust in his current center backs at Liverpool for next season after growing frustrated over the future of Virgil van Dijk, according to the Daily Mirror. Southampton center back Van Dijk has been a target for Liverpool throughout the summer, with the Dutch defender requesting a move away from St Mary’s, but still there has been little movement toward a deal.

There are also plenty of stories about Klopp’s greatest asset at Anfield today. Philippe Coutinho has been frequently named as Neymar’s successor at Barcelona, despite Klopp insisting he is not for sale. The Sun says Barcelona is confident about capturing the Brazilian this week and expects him to cost £90 million, however the Daily Star says Barca will offer £120 million to Liverpool this week.

French newspaper L’Equipe, however, claims Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele is the heir to Neymar’s crown in Catalonia. The report says that Ernesto Valverde’s club has agreed details with the player but must now sort out a fee with the German Bundesliga club, with around £90 million expected to be demanded.

After winning the Community Shield on Sunday, Arsenal has more good news this morning. Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has accepted that he will spend the whole of this coming season playing for Arsene Wenger, according to the Daily Mirror, before leaving for free next summer.