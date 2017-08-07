Manchester United target Leonardo Dendoncker “wants a new challenge” away from Anderlecht, the Belgian’s agent has said.

Dendoncker, a 22-year-old midfielder, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, a deal that looked likely to happen next summer rather than during this transfer window.

But comments from his agent, Christophe Henrotay, suggest Dendoncker is ready to become Jose Mourinho’s fourth signing of the summer.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

“Anderlecht want to keep him but the kid wants a new challenge,” Henrotay told Foot Mercato. “We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club but that seems difficult.”

Dendoncker would follow Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, with the club already having spent about £150 million (about $196 million) this summer.

Related: Manchester United Considers Final Signing, Liverpool Identifies Coutinho Replacement

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty

Mourinho said at the end of last season that he had given United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward a list of players he wanted at Old Trafford this summer. The former Chelsea manager says he wanted four players to join his squad, but could settle for three.

Mourinho’s team has finished its preseason tour that took it across America and Ireland and now heads to Macedonia for the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be ready to face his former club.

United, the Europa League champion, takes on Madrid, winner of the Champions League, on Tuesday night before the Premier League begins next weekend.

Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United is the visitor to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon for the start of United’s season. Javier Hernandez, a former United striker, may make his debut for West Ham at his old club.