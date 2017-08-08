With just a few days remaining until the new Premier League season begins, clubs are desperately looking to add to squads and retain their best players.

Manchester United has significantly bolstered its squad this summer, but is still part of the former camp as Jose Mourinho seeks a fourth signing during this transfer window.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is keen on making a big addition while also being wary of losing its star player. Here, Newsweek guides you through all the news and rumors in the transfer market:

Where better to start than the ongoing saga at Anfield involving Philippe Coutinho? Early Tuesday, The Times reported that Barcelona is willing to pay £120 million (about $157 million) to take the Brazilian playmaker to the Camp Nou, but the Daily Mirror insists Jurgen Klopp would block any potential deal. Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness believes the club will not be able to hold onto Coutinho if Barcelona is interested.

In better news for Klopp, Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk, a target for Liverpool this summer, has released a statement saying he has asked to leave St. Mary’s to play for a bigger club. This, the Daily Star says, will prompt Liverpool to submit a £60 million bid for the Dutch defender.

Chelsea and Manchester United have competed for a few players this summer, and the rivalry looks set to continue. According to the Daily Mail, both clubs want to sign 24-year-old defender Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, but the Frenchman’s visa could be a problem for both clubs.

United is also back in for Tottenham defender Danny Rose, according to the Daily Mirror. Mourinho has signed Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic this summer but wants a fourth signing, which could be the Spurs left back, but he faces competition from Inter Milan.

Tottenham may be able to offload the unwanted French winger Moussa Sissoko after Turkish club Trabzonspor showed interest in taking the 27-year-old on loan this summer, according to the London Evening Standard.