Despite spending in the Premier League reaching more than £1 billion already this summer, some of the biggest deals are yet to go through.

Just 10 days are left for English clubs to do some last-minute business. The majority of these deals have seen protracted stand-offs over the summer, with clubs desperately trying to keep hold of a player who wants to leave.

But for a while, it has become clear how much power footballers themselves now have over their future, rather than their clubs. Here, Newsweek guides you through six of the biggest deals that could still happen by August 31:

Diego Costa

The war between Costa and Chelsea went public at the beginning of the season when it was revealed that manager Antonio Conte had told Costa he was not in his plans going forward.

From then, the striker has spent his summer in Brazil and says he will never return to Stamford Bridge, In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Spaniard criticized Conte as a coach, claiming he lacked “charisma” and said that he only wanted to move back to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea wants Costa to return to its training base in London and to fitness, because the club wants £50 million (about $64 million) for him. Atletico, according to reports, is willing to pay the price tag but its transfer ban will mean Costa would not play until January.

Philippe Coutinho

The most bizarre of situations has played out with Barcelona’s desperation to make Coutinho the successor to Neymar in Catalonia. After selling Neymar to Paris Saint Germain for a world-record £198 million (about $255 million), Barcelona needs a big statement to come in and the club sees Coutinho as that man.

The La Liga giant is willing to spend £120 million of the Neymar money on Coutinho, but Liverpool is unwilling to accept: Jurgen Klopp deems Coutinho priceless, especially now with just 10 days remaining of the transfer window. Coutinho, though, has handed in a transfer request as he looks to force the move through. Will we ever see him in a Liverpool jersey again? It’s become increasingly unlikely.

Virgil van Dijk

And here’s where Liverpool is on the other side of the table. Klopp wanted Van Dijk to become his first signing of the summer in early June, likely to move to Anfield for £60 million (about $77 million). But then the move reached a snag: Southampton didn’t want to sell. Liverpool ended up apologizing to Southampton and ending its interest in the Dutch center back, officially anyway.

Now, Van Dijk wants to go but Southampton doesn’t want to sell, so what’s the outcome? Just like Coutinho, Van Dijk delivers his transfer request to St Mary’s. But he goes one step further by releasing a statement where he tells fans he wants to leave to progress his career. Liverpool is joined by Chelsea and Manchester City in wanting the defender.

Alexis Sanchez

Abdominal pains have kept Sanchez sidelined at the start of this season, according to Arsenal, but the pain may, in fact, be in his gluteus maximus. Sanchez reportedly wants to leave Arsenal this summer and will not sign a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his contract. But Arsene Wenger is willing to take a big gamble. He will risk Sanchez moving to a rival club next summer, for free, in order to keep him at the Emirates Stadium for just one more season. Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all looking to take the Chilean forward, and they don’t want to wait that long.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Again, like Sanchez, Chamberlain is a player in the final year of his contract. Unlike Sanchez, however, Chamberlain has featured in Arsenal’s first two games of the Premier League season, starring in fact and showing why Chelsea is so determined to sign him. At 23 years of age, the English midfielder is a valuable asset, but Arsenal risks losing him to a Premier League rival. Antonio Conte, his biggest admirer, sees his versatility and wants him to play as a wing-back at Stamford Bridge. The Italian manager wants him this summer, and will hope the deal can be done over the next 10 days.

Danny Rose

Unlike many of the other potential transfers, Rose popped up late in the window. In an interview with The Sun, the Tottenham left-back said that he was worth more than the north London club paid him. The interview upset Spurs and saw Rose apologize, but that has put other clubs on alert. Manchester United and Chelsea are both willing to give Rose a considerable pay rise to lure him away from north London. Conte sees Rose as a perfect player to play at left wingback, while Jose Mourinho is still in need of an orthodox left-back.

Clive Rose/Getty