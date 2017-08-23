Tottenham Hotspur is set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Fulham’s teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

The 17-year-old, who is capable of playing anywhere on the left side of the pitch, has a few potential suitors in the Premier League, including United, Spurs and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Sessegnon featured 25 times for the west London club in the Championship last season, and is valued at £25 million (about $32 million) by Fulham.

According to ESPN, the teenager will snub the advances of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United to join Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Mourinho has already spent £150 million (about $192 million) this summer at Old Trafford, strengthening the core of his team. Swedish center back Victor Lindelof was the first through the door, followed by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million (about $98 million).

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic was the third and, so far, final signing to arrive in the north west of England, from Chelsea for £40 million. But Mourinho reportedly wants Sessegnon, too.

But there may be more opportunity in north London for the youngster. Tottenham has been one of the lowest spenders in the Premier League so far this summer.

Clive Rose/Getty

Colombian center back Davinson Sanchez is set to become the club’s first signing, subject to a medical, joining from Ajax for a fee of around £36 million (about $46 million).

Working with Pochettino will be an attractive prospect for Sessegnon because the Argentine coach has promoted from the Spurs academy frequently since he arrived at the club.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Harry Winks and Josh Onomah, all 21 or younger, benefitted from working with Pochettino and appeared in the Spurs first team last season.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty