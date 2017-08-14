Premier League managers had the first chance to see how their new squads were working together this weekend, and where their weaknesses lie.

Manchester United set the early pace with a 4-0 win over West Ham, while Watford held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road and Burnley beat Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte's side finishing the game with nine men. Chelsea's holes were plain to more than just managers.

But, now, the clubs have an opportunity to bring in some last minute reinforcements in the next three weeks before the transfer window closes. Here, Newsweek takes you through all the news and rumors swirling around the Premier League today:

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has rumbled along throughout the summer without much success, and now Jose Mourinho has competition. According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea has shown an interest in the 28-year-old winger and will make a late move this August.

As part of a spending spree, Chelsea will also bid £50 million for Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk , the Daily Star reported, after the Dutchman released a statement last week saying he wanted to leave St Mary’s for a bigger club. Liverpool has always been the expected destination for Van Dijk, but Antonio Conte hopes to pip his Premier League rival to the signing.

Related: Arsene Wenger says Arsenal’s best player could leave Emirates

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty

After drawing 3-3 with Watford on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp said he will need to make some new additions to his Liverpool squad before the transfer window closes on August 31, according to the Liverpool Echo. Van Dijk and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita have both been at the top of Klopp’s wish list this summer but he has had no success landing either.

Tottenham may make Lazio's Keita Balde its first signing of the summer, stepping up its interest in the 22-year-old forward after he was left out of the Supercoppa Italiana squad this weekend, according to the Daily Mirror. Mauricio Pochettino’s club is yet to spend anything in this transfer window.

Finally, Swansea manager Paul Clement has said he wants to see the transfer window closed before the Premier League season begins as he continues to fight to hold onto Gylfi Sigurdsson, a target for Everton, reported the Daily Mail.