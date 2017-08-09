The fourth golf major championship of the year begins Thursday with the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy heads into the week as the favorite, playing on the course where he made his breakthrough in 2010.

British Open winner Jordan Spieth has the opportunity to become the youngest grand slam winner in history, but he insists the pressure is not on him.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

“I don’t need to be the youngest. I don’t feel any added pressure because of that,” Spieth said.

Related: Controversial golf commentator considers calling it a day after 56 years

All four days of the tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel. You can watch it on livestream here: