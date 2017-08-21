Le’Veon Bell has kept the Steelers sweating over his future throughout this summer. But the wait may be almost over.

Bell has spent most of August in South Florida, skipping preseason training and games for Pittsburgh, while also failing to sign his new $12.1 million franchise tender.

But, according to ESPN, the 25-year-old’s teammates are expecting Bell to be back with the team by the time Labor Day comes round, having been in contact with his teammates over text message.

However, the Steelers may have to get back to the negotiation table to ensure Bell is playing for the team in the coming years.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Bell wants his salary to be increased to an average of $15 million a year, significantly north of the $12.1 million the Steelers offered before the summer.

The Steelers have played two preseason games without Bell, beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 17-13 and the Giants 20-12 on August 12.

James Conner, the third-round pick, has started in place of Bell for the Steelers, and had 98 yards on 20 carries against Atlanta.