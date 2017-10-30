Houston is on the cusp of winning the World Series after edging Los Angeles 13-12 in a Sunday-night thriller at Minute Maid Park to take a 3-2 lead with Game 6 set for Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Astros almost blew the game when they gave up a three-run lead in the 9th inning, but Alex Bregman hit a walk-off single in the 10th that secured the win in one of the most dramatic games in World Series history.

“Back and forth, the two best teams in baseball fighting to the very end and going toe to toe with each other,” Bregman told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. “Everybody was used on both teams, pretty much, every single player. It was special for us to come out on top.”

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Related: Why the 2017 World Series Broke Records Before It Even Started

So with the Astros on the verge of a first World Series title, Game 6 is not to be missed. Here, Newsweek gives you all the information you need to make sure you don’t miss a minute.

What time will the game begin?

The final two games—if a seventh is needed—will begin at 7:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Which network will it be aired on?

Fox will be showing each and every game of the World Series.

Jamie Squire/Getty

Can I watch it if I don’t have cable?

Sure, and you don’t even have to head down to a bar. This year, Major League Baseball has partnered with YouTube TV, a subscription-based channel, to promote and air the World Series. Fox will be available via YouTube TV, which costs $35 a month.

But can I watch it for free?

Fortunately for baseball fans, YouTube TV has a 14-day free trial, more than enough time to fit in the whole series should it go the distance and finish on November 2 with a Game 7.

And finally, when are the other games due to be played?

If Astros don’t win on Tuesday, the World Series will go to Game 7, which will be played the following day at Dodger Stadium.