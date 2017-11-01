President Donald Trump had a pretty scary Halloween after his former election campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted for collusion with Russia, and a second man, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, was revealed to have admitted meeting with Russian officials during the election.

Over on The Late Show Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert put it rather humorously: “This is a particularly scary time for Donald Trump. I believe it was Michael Jackson who said, ‘No-one’s going to save you from the beast that’s about to strike, because this Mueller, Mueller night.’”

Colbert dissected Trump’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week—and it’s only Wednesday—by presenting his own horror film, The Fall of the House of Trumper.

“Our story so far,” the comedian said, recapping Manafort’s indictment on 12 charges. The charges against Manafort were expected, but more troubling for the White House, said Colbert, is Papadopoulos’s arrest in July which was only revealed this week.

Papadopoulos has been cooperating with the FBI to gain more evidence.

“Papadopo-licious,” Colbert said. “Needless to say, the White House folks were caught with their pants...crapped.”

But on Tuesday, Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both downplayed Papadopoulos’s level of involvement in the campaign.

Trump tweeted:

Trump “rummaged through his ‘take a lie, leave a lie’ tray” to discredit Papadopoulos, who he claimed was a low-level, inconsequential part of his campaign, said Colbert.

He quipped: “According to Trump, George is just some random young person he’s barely heard of...like Tiffany.”

Colbert showed a picture of Papadopoulos in a meeting with Trump and other advisers, which press secretary Sanders yesterday dismissed, saying: “He was a volunteer of an advisory counsel that literally met one time.”

But that’s all it takes.

“Did you not go to health class?” Colbert joked. “Collusion is like pregnancy. It only takes one time, girl. Protect yourself.”