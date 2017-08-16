President Donald Trump gave the craziest press conference of his eight months in office Tuesday, backtracking on his condemnation of white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville over the weekend and again asserting “both sides”—that’s neo-Nazis and well, non-Neo-nazis—deserved blame for the violence that erupted.

On Tuesday’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert took apart Trump’s presser at Trump Tower, or as the comedian labeled it, “the seventh circle of hell.”

Trump said that if the “press were not fake” they would have deemed his initial statement on the Charlottesville protests Saturday—in which he condemned both sides—was “very nice.”

Culture Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Culture delivered to your inbox

Colbert hit back: “If you were a better president, you would have said something very nice.”

The comedian played a clip of Trump saying, “I think there’s blame on both sides—I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either. What the hell are you talking about?”

Colbert joked: “The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday.”

Watch: Anthony Scaramucci talks to Colbert about Trump, Bannon and more

Colbert then impersonated Trump, saying: “‘One side hates minorities. The other side hates people who hate minorities. Two sides.”

“It’s just like D-Day…two sides. Allies and the Nazis—there was a lot of violence on both sides,” he said sarcastically.

Colbert also reacted to Trump remarking that he owns “one of the largest wineries in the the United States” in Charlottesville.

“It is not one of the biggest wineries in the United States—but he is one of the biggest whiners in the United States,” the CBS host said to applause from the audience.

Standing to the side of the podium during Trump’s ill-advised, painful-to-watch presser was his new chief of staff General John Kelly, who, Colbert pointed out, appeared to look forlorn with his arms crossed and eyes firmly on the floor as Trump spoke.

Colbert joked Kelly was seen “overwhelmed with pride” and added, “This guy is a four-star general. Iraq? No problem. Afghanistan? We can do it. 20-minute Trump press conference? A quagmire from which our country will never emerge."

Watch the full segment: