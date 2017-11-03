Tamar Braxton’s mother made it clear whose side she was on in her daughter’s divorce from music producer Vince Herbert. TMZ caught up with Evelyn Braxton, the matriarch of the famous family, at LAX Friday, and she didn’t hold back when it came to her estranged son-in-law. She accused Herbert of abusing Tamar and warned that someone could be killed if he didn’t go to treatment.

“I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that,” she said. He needs to “keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her.”

Braxton doesn’t want the couple to reconcile, saying Herbert needed treatment or the consequences could be deadly. “I think that if a person really means what they’re doing, then they’ll go and get help,” she said when TMZ asked her if she forgave Herbert. “I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”

Herbert reportedly wants to reconcile with Tamar, the Braxton Family Values star who filed for divorce last month after nearly nine years of marriage.

“At this time, we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep told People magazine. “Collectively, their son, Logan, and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Tamar requested full physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Logan.

While Braxton claimed there was physical abuse in her daughter’s marriage to Herbert, Tamar insinuated that her career might have been to blame for her marital woes.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship, and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September.

“My husband and I work very close together, and it’s really hard, you know?” Braxton continued. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Tamar hasn’t posted to social media since she filed for divorce.

Their relationship troubles are slated to play out on Season 5 of their reality show, Tamar & Vince. It premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.