Something is up with Taylor Swift—and fans suspect a new album might be coming out of the woods.

The pop superstar has mysteriously scrubbed her entire Instagram presence just four days after winning a lawsuit against the radio DJ accused of groping her—and exactly three years after announcing the release of her last album, the absurdly successful 1989.

Swift also removed her Twitter avatar, and her entire website has faded to black. Her Tumblr account also has been curiously scrubbed. You might say it's a... blank space.

Perez Hilton is speculating that Swift could have been hacked, but unless she starts tweeting ISIS propaganda momentarily, it seems more likely that the pop star is gearing up to drop a single or unveil a new album. (Radiohead similarly deleted its social media presence just before springing 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool on the world.) Swift has spent most of the past year out of the public eye, remaining silent on Donald Trump's presidential election and not even emerging for her usual July 4 party. Presumably she's been holed up somewhere recording the follow-up to 1989 (which may or may not be hip hop-inspired). It was on this same date—August 18, 2014—that she dropped "Shake It Off," the first single from 1989.

Swift traditionally releases albums in late October, and she's overdue for a comeback: 2010's Speak Now, 2012's Red and 2014's 1989 were each spaced two years apart. It's now been nearly three years since 1989, which marks the longest ever gap between Swift albums. It seems very likely that we'll get a new Taylor Swift album before 2017 is over.

Here's some of the speculation from Swift fan world:

__THIS IS NOT A DRILL __ Looks like @taylorswift13 is gearing up for her comeback. LOOK AT THE BLACKED OUT SOCIAL MEDIA. pic.twitter.com/Nz4xsSzCnZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 18, 2017

On the 3 year anniversary of @taylorswift13 announcing '1989,' she has deleted all her social media accounts and this is me. #TS6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/EaxErhjBZg — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) August 18, 2017

need new @taylorswift13 record asap — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 18, 2017

We look forward to hearing Ryan Adams's song-for-song tribute to the as-yet-untitled new Taylor Swift album.