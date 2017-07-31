Newsweek published this story under the headline "In a Cabin in the Woods” on April 29, 1996. In light of the release of the new TV series Manhunt: Unabomber, Newsweek is republishing the story.

WHEN THE FBI SEARCHED TED KACZYNSKI'S CABIN IN Montana, agents cataloged more than 550 items. Justice sources say the Feds are considering moving the shack in its entirety to Washington, D.C., to thwart souvenir hunters. A selection of the items found so far:

* Bombs and bomb components

* Improvised explosive device in a cardboard box, wrapped in plastic bags

* Chemicals including ammonium nitrate, sodium chlorate, potassium chlorate, saltpeter and sulfur

* Sections of pipe, tubing, metal pieces, wire, chains, locks; a plastic jar containing triggering devices; a trigger switch in an oats can

* Books, papers, maps

* Yearbooks and a box of index cards

* A box with a bus schedule, newspaper clippings, corporate officials' addresses, maps of San Francisco

* "Growing Up Absurd" by social critic Patti Goodman, "Eastern Mysticism," "Asimov's Guide to the Bible," "Holy Bible-Dictionary Concordance," "Les Miserables" Volumes I and II"

* Student guides and publications from the University of Montana and Carroll College in Wisconsin

* Clothing and other items

* Blue zippered sweatshirt, two pairs of plastic glasses, green hooded jacket, three mittens, two boots, straw hat with strings

* A white plastic face mask with string and rubber band attached, empty pack of replacement microfoam filters

* Khaki-colored cloth, somewhat deteriorated and resembling a ski mask

* Three typewriters, Samsonite briefcase containing U. of Michigan degrees

* A bottle of trazodone (antidepressant), a dental bridge, razors and a thermometer

* A shopping bag containing a Montana driver's license, $32 in cash and miscellaneous handwritten notes

* A Gold Medal Whole Wheat Flour sack with handwritten notation "Dump in Lincoln" at the bottom, containing miscellaneous debris (soil, wood, metal, screws, bolts) secured with a rubber band