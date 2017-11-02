Teen Vogue Will End Print Edition As Part Of Condé Nast Cuts

Teen Vogue will be shutting down its print edition soon, ending a 14-year run for the magazine that has recently taken off online as an unexpected force in liberal political reporting.

WWD first reported the news Thursday.

The fashion-forward magazine, which was beloved by young readers for its beauty tips and dating advice as well as its feminist news coverage, will vanish as part of a larger round of cuts across its struggling publisher, Condé Nast. The website will continue, and the date for the final issue has not been announced.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Teen Vogue's single copy sales fell by more than 50 percent in the first six months of this year, according to the Alliance For Audited Media, and it also cut back to being a quarterly. At the same time, its web traffic has exploded. Teen Vogue's website saw 7.9 million viewers in January 2017, compared to 2.9 million the year before, Business of Fashion reported.

Teen Vogue rose to surprise political prominence last year with its oppositional coverage of Donald Trump. An anti-Trump op-ed by Lauren Duca, "Donald Trump is Gaslighting America," scored more than a million hits and became the website's most widely read piece ever. Teen Vogue invested heavily in politics coverage, which at some points surpassed the popularity of its more traditional topics online.

Isriya Paireepairit/Flickr

The magazine is one of several Condé Nast publications that will see cuts. Glamour, GQ, and Allure will publish less frequently, changing from 12 issues a year to 11. The publisher plans to cut about 80 jobs across platforms.

The closing of Teen Vogue comes just one month after Nylon magazine, another favorite among young readers, published its final print edition. While Nylon closed suddenly, firing nearly every member of its team at once, Teen Vogue will keep its print editor-in-chief around, according to WWD.