Twin sisters were swept to sea by a rogue wave and drowned to death during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this month, according to their family members. Beverly Ann Skripsky of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Barbara Jo Thomas of McKinney, Texas, were taking an early morning walk along the beach on October 22 when a 15-foot wave washed over them, USA Today reported.

"You had two wonderful people just walking on the beach and full of life a couple hours before that, and they're now gone," said Steve Thomas, Barbara's husband, told USA Today.

When the sisters did not return from their morning stroll, Thomas and the family reached out to authorities to look for them. What was supposed to be week-long vacation ended abruptly after authorities told the families they had been found dead at sea. Thomas says he was asked to go on the walk with the two sisters, but declined.



"My last memory was, 'Come with us and go on the walk,'" said Thomas. "And I didn't go. I literally watched her walk out the door and she wanted me to go with her."

The twin sisters were inseparable best friends and enjoyed planning family vacations and outings with one another, according to their obituaries on Legacy.com.

The National Ocean Service states that rogue waves, also known as freak, or killer waves, are known as "extreme storm" waves by scientists and are very unpredictable. Rogue waves are so uncommon, there are no exact measurements or analysis on this rare occurrence.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico have issued a warning on dangerous waves conditions like strong currents, rip tides, and rogue waves in the coastal areas of Baja California Sur. The embassy has also included Cabo San Lucas in the warning.

“Not all hazardous beaches in this area are clearly marked," the warning states. "Swimmers, waders and even people simply walking along the beaches have been washed into the ocean by rogue waves. Some have drowned and others have disappeared."

The largest wave in recorded history crashed down in Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958. An earthquake followed by a landslide generated a wave 100 feet high, snapping 1,700 trees and killing five people, according to Smithsonian Magazine.