Another week of Thursday Night Football, another absolutely atrocious game for degenerate NFL fans to convince themselves they enjoy sitting through. Last week, it was a 13-9 barn-burner between the Texans and the Bengals, a team that has yet to score a touchdown in 2017. This week, it's the 49ers, who lost a similarly thrilling Week 2 game to the Seahawks 12-9, and the Rams, who are still the Rams.

This season's uninspiring slate of Thursday Night Football games—minus the opener between the Patriots and Chiefs—is not unusual. It's a time-honored tradition for the NFL to bequeath to its own network the week's least intriguing game (or at least one of the least intriguing games—there are plenty to go around).

But things could be looking up for midweek NFL entertainment. The rest of the 2017 slate of games features a three-week stretch of the Patriots traveling to Tampa to play the upstart Buccaneers, the Eagles playing the Panthers in North Carolina and the Chiefs playing the Raiders in Oakland, which could be one of the best games of the early season. The schedule kind of goes downhill after that, minus an intriguing matchup between the Titans and the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 11.

The schedule leaves something to be desired, but it's not the only problem. Teams playing on Thursday night have three days less to prepare than they would if they were playing on Sunday, and, more important, three days less to recover physically. The 49ers on Sunday endured a knock-down, drag-out defensive battle within the home stadium of one of the toughest teams in the league. It was one of the later games on Sunday too. They can't be expected to be at their peak on such short rest. Neither can any team that played 60 minutes of football four days earlier.

The result is sloppy football, and when that sloppy football is being played by teams that aren't very good anyway, it can be excruciating to watch. Ask anyone who tuned in to watch the Texans and Bengals last week.

If this Thursday night you are indeed bored enough to strap in and watch the Rams gut it out against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the game will start at 8:25 p.m. ET, or 5:25 p.m. if you're on the West Coast. It will be broadcast live on the NFL Network and available to stream on NFL Mobile from Verizon. Next week's game between the Packers and Bears will be the first of 10 Thursday night games available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

An added reason to watch this week, we guess, is that the Rams and 49ers will be wearing their Color Rush jerseys. Check them out.

Though the uniforms are cool, staring at those bold colors bouncing around in HD for three hours isn't easy on the eyes. Hopefully, the same won't be said for the actual game.