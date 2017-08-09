Total Solar Eclipse 2017: How to Watch on TV or Live Stream Online if You’re Not in its Path

The excitement has been escalating as the August 21 total solar eclipse, also known as the Great American Eclipse, approaches. This event marks the first time since 1979 that such a celestial alignment will be visible from mainland U.S. The temporary darkness caused by the moon completely blocking the sun will pass through 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina. But for those who don’t live in the path of totality and can’t—or refuse to—get to it, there are a few other options.

Related: Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Bill Nye on How, When, Where and Why to Watch

Here are nine ways to watch online or on television:

Tech & Science Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Tech & Science delivered to your inbox

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration will share several live streams and views of the eclipse on a page set up on its website. The agency will share images from nearly a dozen spacecraft, at least three aircraft, at least 50 high-altitude balloons and the International Space Station. NASA Television will air the multi-hour “Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA” with coverage of events at parks, libraries, stadiums, festivals and museums.

The Weather Channel

The network has a live-programming takeover planned for the total solar eclipse. Meteorologists will document the event from five specific locations: Madras, Oregon; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Carbondale, Illinois; Clemson, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, one correspondent will roam the southeastern strip of the eclipse shadow and another will report from the Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse Cruise. Coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET, and will include, not surprisingly, updates on the weather forecast and how certain conditions such as clouds and rain could impact visibility.

CNN and Volvo

The news network will be partnering with Volvo to live stream the event from Snake River Valley, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Blackwell, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina. They’ll share 360-degree video in 4K resolution and virtual reality. That means viewers can tune in on CNN's website, the CNN app on iOS and Android or via a virtual reality headset.

Slooh and TimeandDate.com

Watch on YouTube or on the Time and Date website starting at 11:30 a.m. ET for footage from various locations.

San Francisco Exploratorium

This science museum will partner with NASA to film the eclipse from two locations and live stream the footage online and on their free Android and iOS apps. In addition to live coverage in English and in Spanish, both of which will start at 1 p.m. ET, there will be telescope views from Oregon (starting at noon ET) and Wyoming (starting at 12:15 p.m. ET).

The museum also will present a “sonification” of the eclipse. Starting at 12:15 p.m. ET, the Kronos Quartet will use eclipse data coming in from Oregon and Wyoming to create a musical composition.

The Eclipse Ballooning Project

On the day of the eclipse, 55 teams of university and high school students as well as high-altitude ballooning groups will launch more than 100 balloons into the upper layers of the atmosphere along the path of totality. They’ll capture and stream live video from about 100,000 feet above the Earth.

Science Channel

The Science Channel will have a Facebook Live stream from Madras, Oregon. The channel also will premiere a one-hour special, “The Great American Eclipse,” at 9 p.m. ET.

Astronomy.com

The website will have an HD live stream of the total solar eclipse coming from Denver. David Brewer—a member of the Denver Astronomical Society and the Southern Cross Astronomical Society, and former vice president of the Central Florida Astronomical Society—will provide the feed using a Celestron EdgeHD 800 telescope and Sony A7RII mirrorless camera. Denver isn’t in the path of totality, but it will experience 92-percent coverage.

The Elephant Sanctuary

Those who are just as curious about animals as they are about the skies can watch a live stream from The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, home to elephants who have been retired from zoos and circuses. The sanctuary has 13 solar-powered, live-streaming HD ‘EleCams’ that allow viewers to observe the animals on a regular basis. The partial eclipse there will begin around noon and reach totality at 1:30 p.m. ET, and the sanctuary will be streaming the event on Facebook Live. Note that the cameras will go dark during totality.