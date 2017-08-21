Change Your Edition
Solar Eclipse Photos 2017: Stunning Images from Across the United States

By
Tech & Science 2017 Solar Eclipse

Depending on when you are reading this, the Great American Eclipse is either currently taking place, just took place or took place a while ago and you're feeling wistful about the first time an eclipse crossed the United States in 99 years. The entire continuous United States experienced at least a partial eclipse Monday afternoon, and those within a 70-mile-wide band crossing from Oregon to South Carolina had the pleasure of watching the moon black out the sun entirely. It's a pretty dang significant event, and you're goddamn right a bunch of awesome pictures were taken. 

Behold:

Eclipse The first signs of the eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon. Mike Blake/Reuters

Eclipse Residents of Depoe Bay, Oregon, experience totality. Mike Blake/Retuers

Eclipse Totality in Depoe Bay, Oregon. Mike Blake/Reuters

Eclipse Nearing totality in Ross Lake, Washington. NASA via Reuters

Eclipse Nashville spectators get ready. Harrison McClary/Reuters

Eclipse We're not sure these eclipse glasses are ISO-approved, but we'll let it slide for Madison, who is watching from Nashville. Harrison McClary/Reuters

Eclipse An industrious onlooker in Nashville takes a camera-phone picture through his eclipse glasses. Harrison McClary/Reuters

Eclipse Totality in Madras, Oregon. NASA via Reuters

Eclipse Members of the media take in the eclipse in Washington, D.C. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Eclipse A crowd takes in the eclipse in a Carbondale, Illinois, football stadium. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Eclipse Totality near Mitchell, Oregon. Adrees Latif/Reuters

Eclipse A silhouette of the International Space Station. NASA via Reuters

Eclipse President Trump approves. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

