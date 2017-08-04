On 21 August, a total solar eclipse will pass across the U.S., with the path of totality moving from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean.

People within the path of totality, weather permitting, will be able to watch the moon pass in front of the sun and eventually block out its light. At this point, the sky will go dark for approximately two-and-a-half minutes.

The total solar eclipse will go through 10 states: Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The times for when the eclipse will be at its maximum in the map below are all in local time. They represent the point at which the sun will be completely blocked out. The start of the eclipse begins just over an hour before. Also included is a list of when the eclipse starts in each of the states it moves through, the point of maximum totality and when it will all be officially over.

For exact times for specific locations, NASA has created an interactive map which can be accessed here.