Reading a book during the total solar eclipse might get a little tricky when the moon covers the sun on Monday, bringing nothing but complete darkness across a number of states within the eclipse’ path.

While thousands of people will more than likely have their eyes glued to the sky at the moment of totality—when the sun’s light is totally blocked out by the moon for about two-and-a-half minutes—for those who may have their eyes stuck to the pages, R.L. Stine’s got you covered with glow-in-the-dark books.

The prolific children’s book author announced on Twitter Thursday that he would be selling books that can light up in the dark for readers to enjoy during the total eclipse.

The writer, otherwise known as the "master of horror" thanks to his bestselling and terrifying Goosebumps and Fear Street book series, didn’t reveal if he would release one of his former titles in a glow-in-the-dark version or if he penned a new spooky story to creep-out readers’ imaginations for the few minutes of total darkness. However, some of his fans suggested Stine release a glowing version of classic terrors like Night of the Living Dummy, which is one of many of the stories following Slappy the Dummy in his Goosebumps series.

If Stine does choose to release a few glow-in-the-dark Goosebump books, he’ll have more than enough to choose from. The author has released more than 130 titles within the collection and roughly 330 books altogether.

The glow-in-the-dark books may come in handy for residents living in 10 states—Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina—that are in the direct path of the total eclipse.

Although Stine’s books might not give light for people in other states who won’t get to see the sky go completely black—aside from being a cool addition to the bookshelf—the books may be useful when the next total solar eclipse passes through a new round of states in just eight years.

In 2024, the next total solar eclipse will pass through 13 states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, while the following total solar eclipse will darken northern Alaska skies in March of 2033.