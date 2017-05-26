An Irish seven-month-old baby girl died after her father reportedly left her inside his car for several hours on Thursday.

Describing the death as a “personal tragedy” and a “very sensitive” case, the police is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. One of the lines of inquiry is that the child suffered heatstroke, as temperatures in the area reached 77 degrees, the hottest day of the year to date in Ireland.

Local media reports describe the shock and grief gripping Tipperary, the county where the recently married Paul and Louisa Fogarty live. Chloe was the couple’s only daughter, Irish media reported.

Chloe’s father was due to drop off the child at a nursery Thursday morning. Reportedly distracted by a phone call, he left for work, leaving the baby in the car in the village of Dundrum until after 1pm, when he went back to look for her and found her unresponsive, according to the Irish news website TheJournal.ie.

Paramedics and a local doctor attempted to rescue the child at the scene but proved unsuccessful. She was airlifted to the University Hospital Limerick, where she died shortly afterwards.

“It’s just so sad,” local county councillor Roger Kennedy told the Irish Times, describing the couple as a popular, well-known family. “The whole area is in shock. There is total sadness here.”

Should Chloe’s death be confirmed as a “death by hyperthermia”, as it is officially known, her case would add to a long list of similar tragedies.

According to the website No Heat Stroke run by Jan Null, a lecturer in Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University that monitors children’s deaths by hyperthermia, there have been seven deaths already in the U.S. since the beginning of the year. In 2016, the website recorded 39 such deaths.