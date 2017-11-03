Weeks before assassinating President John F. Kennedy, an American with "poor Spanish" and "terrible, hardly recognizable Russian" called Soviet and Cuban Embassies in Mexico City, trying to secure long-term visas.

The man was Lee Harvey Oswald. Newly released files from the CIA detail his visit to Mexico City and efforts to secure passage from the United States.

Oswald sought visas for himself and his wife to travel to Odessa, a city in southern Ukraine. Oswald traveled to Mexico City and visited the Soviet embassy, but no photos were recovered of his visits, despite CIA efforts. His calls to the Soviet Embassy took place on September 27, 1963, and were translated by personnel at Mexico City embassies and provided to the FBI in a memorandum.

The same day, Silvia Duran, an employee of the Cuban Consulate who spoke Spanish, called the Soviet Embassy on Oswald's behalf on September 27. Oswald could not receive a Cuban visa without the Russians first approving a visa, and she asked where they were in the process. The Russians explained that they received Oswald's request for an extended visa to Russia with his wife, but that it would take four to five months to get an "answer from Washington" about approving it.

The Russians refused to recommend Oswald for a Cuban visa, where he knew nobody, because "we do not know him." The next day, Duran and Oswald called the Russian Embassy and he continued to call the Soviets to ask about the status of his visa. The last recorded phone call happened on October 1 and was released in the last batch of JFK files. It ended with the Russian hanging up on Oswald. Oswald departed Mexico on October 3 without a visa.

Oswald assassinated JFK on November 22. Below are excerpts of CIA-released transcripts of Oswald's presumed attempts to secure passage from the United States after killing the president:

September 27 at 10:37 a.m.

A person who sounds like an American speaking poor Spanish, later identified as Lee Harvey Oswald, telephones the Soviet Embassy.

Oswald: May I speak to the Consul?

Inside Voice: He is not in.

Oswald: I need some visas in order to go to Odessa.

Inside Voice: Please call at 11:30

Oswald: Until when?

Inside Voice: (Hangs Up)