American taxpayers over the better part of two decades have put up trillions of dollars to fund the U.S.’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as in other countries in the Middle East. Altogether, some estimates have pegged the total at $4.79 trillion as of the end of this year. That massive price tag is likely to only keep rising, as President Donald Trump is expected to announce an increase in troop levels in Afghanistan Monday night.

How the president intends to pay for the conflicts, though, may not work out as he may hope. Afghanistan is said to be sitting on top of major deposits of gold, platinum and many other valuable metals worth potentially $1 trillion, but with barely any infrastructure or mining industry in the war-torn nation, experts claim Trump's wish to take those metals is not likely to happen for some time, according to Reuters.

Following the U.S.’s defeat of the Taliban in 2004, the U.S. Geological Survey started testing in the mountainous country and found billions of tons of iron ore, 60 million tons of copper and 1.4 million tons of rare elements like cerium, as well as zinc and lithium. The last could be especially valuable, Reuters reported, given the batteries it could produce for mobile devices and amid the rise of electric-powered cars.

Getting to those precious metals is highly problematic due to the lack of infrastructure in Afghanistan. The country does not have the necessary roads or rail lines for transport and production, and its government has been plagued by corruption. Even getting a small operation under way just to get the process heading in the right direction is problematic.

“There is no low-hanging fruit that could trigger rapid growth and foster self-sustaining development,” Afghanistan’s National Peace and Development Framework document claimed at a conference in Brussels last year.

Some small mining operations are at work, but Kabul has no stake in those mines and thus is blocked from collecting some $300 million in taxes.

Trump reportedly said during a White House meeting last month that the U.S. should “demand a share” of Afghanistan’s minerals for helping out its government with both the war and reconstruction efforts.

"In the case of large, public-sector investment, the situation would be different—however, there would still be the problem of building up logistics and export links," Leigh Fogelman, director of Hannam & Partners in London, told Reuters. "I reckon it would still likely take years to get a meaningful large-scale operation going."