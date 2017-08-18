During last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump once said he could shoot someone on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and people would still support him. John Donaldson was one of those supporters. Among the true believers I met during last fall’s campaign, he stood out to me.

An executive at a small manufacturing company outside of Buffalo, New York, Donaldson knew his candidate had almost no chance to win his home state in the general election. But he did think Trump could win the 2016 campaign by taking states like Pennsylvania, and he was so enthusiastic about the real estate mogul that he drove more than three hours to suburban Pittsburgh for a raucous, nighttime rally just before the election.

I spoke to him at some length that night. Like the vast majority of Trump supporters who showed up at these rallies, Donaldson was not a racist or a white supremacist. He wasn’t an anti-Semite or a closeted Ku Klux Klan supporter. He was a decent, middle-aged white guy who was fed up with the political status quo—tired, as he put it, with the “brain-dead media’’ and sick of the new wave of political correctness. He wanted Trump to go down to Washington, he said, and “break some furniture.” The night after Trump’s stunning upset, he sent me a gleeful three-word email: “TOLD YOU SO!”

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

After yet another tumultuous week in Trump-land, and with the mainstream press hammering the president for his commentary on the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump’s approval rating continues to steadily slide. He is increasingly losing support from the corporate, country club GOP establishment (see this week’s resignations of CEOs from a White House advisory board). And more and more congressional Republicans seem worried that the president might be too toxic to pass his legislative agenda. Even loyalists on his staff seem morose.

But is there any evidence that some of Trump’s true believers, the stalwarts who turn out at the campaign-style rallies he schedules to buck himself up after every political pratfall, are beginning to have doubts?

Related: Pence compares Trump to Roosevelt

Yes. The data suggest his hardcore support is starting to erode. According to polling done by Rasmussen Reports, 42 percent of Americans “strongly approved” of Trump shortly after Inauguration Day. By the beginning of June, that figure had come down to 30 percent, while 43 percent strongly disapproved. Today, only 24 percent of respondents to the same survey support him unreservedly.

Going forward, there are two important questions for Trump. What’s causing this decline? And what can he do to regain some of the people he lost? On the campaign trail and in Trump’s first months in office, some of his supporters mostly seemed to care about his outsider status. They loved how he mocked the political establishment, and that was enough. Some, like Donaldson, still cared about competence but convinced themselves that Trump’s success in the business world demonstrated he had it in sufficient quantities to handle the job.

Yet for some of these die-hards, Donaldson included, competence has now become their main concern about the president. Beyond loving Trump’s giant middle finger to the establishment, some of his hardcore followers cared about the agenda he laid out: building the wall, repealing Obamacare, bringing back manufacturing jobs, confronting China on trade. What episodes like Charlottesville demonstrate to someone like Donaldson, however, is that the president can’t get out of his own way.

“He creates controversies when there shouldn’t be any,” Donaldson says. “Look, on some of the substance as to what he said, I’ve agreed with him. That thing [the Charlottesville riot] looked to me like left-wing socialist thugs confronting right-wing goons. A pox on both their houses. But you condemn racism, you condemn violence, and you move on. You don’t get into debates with the media, who hates you anyway. You move on.” (Virtually everyone in the White House, from Chief of Staff John Kelly on down, seems to agree.)

But what has Trump supporters vexed is that neither Trump nor Congress seems capable of big legislative accomplishments. Tim Marshall, an electrician from the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, says he was “floored’’ that a Republican Congress with a Republican president couldn’t repeal and replace Obamacare. “It didn’t look like the White House had much of a clue as to what buttons to push to get the votes” they needed in the Senate.’’

Trump was supposed to be the dealmaker, he was supposed to get things done. “And that’s not happening,” Marshall says.

After Charlottesville, some of the president’s supporters fear, he’ll be even less likely to get things done. If mainstream Republicans begin to get skittish about being associated with Trump, even if he’s pushing legislative ideas they like—changing the tax code, for example—this administration could be a spent force domestically.

Some Trump supporters still hope Kelly may restore order, which is ironic. During the campaign, no one could control Trump, and that was a political asset for him. He didn’t care about convention, and people loved him for it. Now, supporters say, it might be nice if someone could rein him in a bit. Based on the president’s response to Charlottesville, I wouldn’t bet on it.