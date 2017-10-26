A majority of Republicans believe Donald Trump is working harder than any other president since World War II despite the fact he has spent nearly one in four days playing golf.

When asked by the pollster YouGov to compare Trump’s work ethic to other Presidents, 58 percent of Republicans said that Trump is a “harder worker” than any of them, including Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and war hero Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In the poll released Wednesday, 66 percent of those who voted for Trump called him a harder worker than any other president.

But of 1,500 people polled, 41 percent said that Trump works “less hard” than other presidents, up to 59 percent amongst African Americans.

Republicans were also critical of Trump’s organizational skills, with just 32 percent saying he is more organized than past presidents. A 53 percent majority said he is “less organized.”

Trump was a frequent critic of President Barack Obama’s work ethic during his presidency, accusing him of playing too much golf and taking too many vacation days.

In August it was reported Trump took three times as much holiday as Obama during the same period of time into his presidency.

According to an NBC News tracker of the number of days Trump spends on his golf courses, October 22 marked the 75th day of Trump’s 279 day presidency spent playing golf. That means that Trump has played golf on average every 3.7 days.

The president has spent the bulk of this time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

“I'm not going to have time to go play golf,” Trump said on the 2016 presidential campaign trail. In 2015 he insisted that he “would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.”

“I would not be a president who took vacations,” he said. “I would not be a president that takes time off.”

In a Fox News poll Wednesday President Trump’s approval rating reached 38 percent—its lowest mark in any poll conducted by the broadcaster. Trump’s approval ratings are at historic lows for any modern president this far into his presidency.

During his trip to Japan to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in November Trump has arranged to play with Hideki Matsuyama who is ranked the world’s fourth best golfer and five-time winner on the PGA Tour.