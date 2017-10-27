U.S. Edition
Fri, Oct 27, 2017
Sign In Subscribe

Donald Trump Is The Grinch Who Ruined Halloween

By
U.S. Halloween halloween costume ideas Donald Trump Pumpkins

Boo!

“Trumpkin” Trump pumpkins, Trump costumes, Trumps caps, and the like are making Halloween great – or horrifying – again.

People have been dressing up like Donald Trump since Halloween two years ago, but now that Trump is president, it’s even more likely you’ll open the door to a Trump trick-or-treater or find a Trump-o-lantern on the porch of a haunted house.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Politics has "turned into mainstream popular culture," Ana Smith, a spokeswoman federation, told CNN. And Trump is already leading the way. Here's how:

It starts with Trumpkins.

Because Trump pumpkins aren’t scary enough, a homeowner in Carmel, Indiana, made a Trumpkin scarecrow…

That was recently joined by “Pencekin”...

The Trump family is actually using Halloween to promote “Make America Great Again.”

Unfortunately for all of us, the $45-a-pop caps are already sold-out.

So expect to see MAGA pop up in other ways...

Remember the inflatable Trump chicken that popped up near the White House a few months ago? Well, you can be it, for more than $100.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the fear of “Getting deported by Trump,” would it, as this Reddit poster showed...

deport Reddit user GallowBoob posted a shot of the ultimate Donald Trump Halloween costume on the social media site on October 23. Reddit

Request Reprint or Submit Correction

Join the Discussion