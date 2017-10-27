Boo!

“Trumpkin” Trump pumpkins, Trump costumes, Trumps caps, and the like are making Halloween great – or horrifying – again.

People have been dressing up like Donald Trump since Halloween two years ago, but now that Trump is president, it’s even more likely you’ll open the door to a Trump trick-or-treater or find a Trump-o-lantern on the porch of a haunted house.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Politics has "turned into mainstream popular culture," Ana Smith, a spokeswoman federation, told CNN. And Trump is already leading the way. Here's how:

It starts with Trumpkins.

Because Trump pumpkins aren’t scary enough, a homeowner in Carmel, Indiana, made a Trumpkin scarecrow…

That was recently joined by “Pencekin”...

The Trump family is actually using Halloween to promote “Make America Great Again.”

Unfortunately for all of us, the $45-a-pop caps are already sold-out.

So expect to see MAGA pop up in other ways...

Remember the inflatable Trump chicken that popped up near the White House a few months ago? Well, you can be it, for more than $100.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the fear of “Getting deported by Trump,” would it, as this Reddit poster showed...

Reddit