Congress has been called partisan, downtrodden, corrupt, useless and stubborn, and has even faced grenade-like criticism from President Donald Trump during the last seven months or so. Indeed, the Republican-controlled chambers haven’t managed to squeeze out a major piece of legislation in 2017—like health care or a budget for next year—and that ineffectiveness has not been lost on Americans. Dating as far back as December 2009, Congress hasn’t registered an approval rating higher than 24 percent, according to Gallup.

The latest poll shows a 20 percent approval rating for Congress from July 5 to July 9, far lower than Trump’s current rating of 36 percent.

But there is one thing Congress has been able to consistently work through this year: the probe into Russia’s meddling in last year’s election and the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the government of Vladimir Putin.

In fact, it’s been a bipartisan effort, as evidenced Thursday when two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee introduced legislation that, if passed, would hinder Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to CBS News.

Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) presented the retroactive bill—dated back to when Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—that would allow a Department of Justice special counsel to take a potential dismissal to court in front of a three-judge panel.

That panel would than determine if the firing was had “good cause,” and if not the special counsel would be reinstated.

"It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations," Tillis said in a statement. "A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation's system of check and balances."

The legislation comes as reports indicate the Trump administration is trying to figure out a way to discredit or find conflicts of interest that would diminish their ability of Mueller or his team to properly carrt out the probe without bias. That includes donations to Democratic campaigns and even Mueller’s relationship to fired FBI Director James Comey, The New York Times reported last month.

It was also revealed Thursday that Mueller has in recent weeks impaneled a grand jury for the investigation, increasing the likelihood that his probe is far from finished, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump himself has called the investigation the greatest political “witch hunt” in the country’s history, and even suggested that Mueller’s attempts to look into his finances may be out of bounds.

The bill would essentially provide extra protection around Mueller, who has reportedly expanded the scope of his investigation to include the billionaire Trump’s finances as well as the meeting with Russians that Donald Trump Jr. set up and held June 9, 2016.

The president’s son reportedly attempted to gain political opposition research against Democrat Hillary Clinton from a Russian lawyer and, according to The Washington Post last month, Mueller specifically requested the name of one of the eight people in attendance.