Top leaders from five Nordic countries viciously trolled President Donald Trump with a photo depicting each with a hand on a soccer ball, essentially mocking a picture of the commander in chief and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that went viral last week during the president’s first foreign foray since taking office.

The photo, which was first reported by The Hill Tuesday, shows the prime ministers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden surrounding and placing a hand on a soccer ball much like the photo last week of Trump, Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi touching an illuminated globe, or orb, which many on Twitter panned as a show of dark power or even compared to one of the Marvel comic book universe’s “infinity stones.”

A North Korean news parody account also chimed in with its own response, claiming only leader Kim Jong Un possessed such great power and the sole "mighty" orb.

Trump has been the victim of many internet trolls since he began his political career just two years ago. Pete Souza, a former White House photographer under President Barack Obama, has repeatedly trolled Trump on his Instagram account, blasting out photos to his 1.3 million followers.

The trolling from the group of European leaders suggests Trump’s first sit-down with NATO members was not quite as rosy as the president claimed on Twitter. Trump, both throughout his campaign and since he assumed office, has repeatedly chastised NATO members like Germany for not contributing enough to the global body’s defense expenditures. In fact, most are not meeting the mark of 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Still, Trump has faced the wrath of top leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who claimed while speaking at a campaign rally Sunday following the NATO and Group of Seven meetings last week in Italy that Germany and Europe as a whole must stay united and could not “rely completely on others.”