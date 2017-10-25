Trump Says 'Watergate Modern Age' Has Nothing To Do With Him

President Donald Trump on Wednesday compared the sale of uranium to Russia during the Obama era with the Watergate scandal that forced President Nixon to resign in the early 1970s.

The uranium deal, which took place while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, involved the purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company in 2010, according to the Associated Press. “I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded with tremendous amounts of money being passed,” Trump said. “I think that's Watergate modern age.”

Meanwhile, some dealings involving Trump are already being compared with Watergate as well, including his Trump firing of the FBI director, James Comey, and the possible collusion by his campaign with Russia.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

One of the journalists who broke the Watergate scandal for The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, was asked about the constant references to Watergate whenever talk of scandal arises. “Well, it's in the political culture now,” Woodward said to the Post. “It's going to be Trumpgate, it's going to be Comeygate, it's going to be FBI-gate, it's going to be something-gate.”



On Wednesday, Trump also commented on the Tuesday report by the Post that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the research that led to a dossier containing allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia. The president called it a “fake dossier,” and said it’s just a recent example of how his critics and enemies “made up the whole Russia hoax.”

“I have to say, the whole Russian thing is what it's turned out to be,” he told reporters at the White House, according to The Hill. “This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election.”

A Republican donor who opposed Trump paid for the dossier in the beginning of the campaign, according to the Associated Press, before the Democrats took over. That person's identity has not been disclosed.



Trump said he thinks the name will "probably be revealed" eventually.