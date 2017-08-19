After all the criticism Donald Trump received last week when he failed to quickly condemn violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was quick to tweet Saturday about Boston.

The Massachusetts capital had been bracing for a Charlottesville-like clash between supporters of a so-called Free Speech Rally and counter-protesters, but the rally ended early as activists flooded Boston Common. Police ultimately arrested about 30 people, according to the Washington Post. And Trump got to tweeting.

At first, he seemed to condemn the protesters, writing that it "looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston." He congratulated the police on "looking tough and smart."

Then, an hour and a half later, he switched gears.

"Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!" he tweeted. "I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!"

People on social media were understandably baffled. Not only was Trump slow to call out last week's protesters, but he has previously suggested activists demanding he release his tax returns were paid to protest.

Making matters worse, he also misspelled initial drafts of the Saturday tweets. He mistakenly wrote "heel" instead of "heal," and the internet exploded as if he'd written covfefe.

On a more serious, and cautiously optimistic, note, it's possible that Trump's Saturday tweets show that recent events may be helping him adapt to the presidency. His predecessor, Barack Obama, said in 2013 that a letter from George W. Bush helped him realize "being president, above all, is a humbling job."

"There are moments where you make mistakes. There are times where you wish you could turn back the clock," Obama acknowledged, according to USA Today. "And what I know is true about President Bush, and I hope my successor will say about me, is that we love this country and we do our best."