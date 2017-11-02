President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov because his remarks about the Uzbek national accused of killing eight people on Halloween could end up preventing the courts from serving up the justice Trump so desperately wants.

The president has been talking about Saipov non-stop since the 29-year-old allegedly ran over bikers along the West Side Highway in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. Within hours of the attack, Trump branded the suspect "a very sick and deranged person." Late Wednesday night, he tweeted that Saipov "SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" amid reports that the man had been inspired by the Islamic State group (ISIS).

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Trump's comments on the ongoing investigation could undermine the case against Saipov because defense lawyers could argue that a man with 41.7 million Twitter followers has tainted the jury pool, making it impossible to fairly try Saipov for providing material support to ISIS and the violent attack itself.

That could help the defense argue for a lesser sentence than the death penalty Trump said he wants.

"We all know he should get the death penalty. But when *you* say it, it makes it harder for [the Justice Department] to make that happen," Andrew McCarthy, a former U.S. assistant attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted on Wednesday.

It's a common public relations tactic for public officials to decline to comment on ongoing investigations, but there is an actual legal basis for that practice. Partly, it stems from a broad interpretation of Article II of the Constitution, which reads that presidents "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed."

By extension, that means presidents, who oversee one branch of government, have to stay silent at risk of exposing an investigation and tipping off a target, negatively affecting a person's presumed innocence or hurting the sanctity of the rule of law, according to an academic piece published the William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal in 2008.

Most politicians follow that lead.

Trump should know better, especially because he just had a run-in with this very policy. During his campaign, Trump branded Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl a "dirty rotten traitor" for allegedly deserting the Army before being captured by the Taliban in 2009. In mid-October, ABC News aired an interview in which Bergdahl said he worried Trump had swayed public opinion against him.

"We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs that got what they wanted," Bergdahl said. "The people who want to hang me—you're never going to convince those people."

Trump declined to make further remarks on the case when Bergdahl pleaded guilty, but Bergdahl's attorneys argued the damage was done. Military judge Col. Jeffrey Nance dismissed their claims of unlawful command influence, but he did say Monday he planned to "consider the president’s comments as mitigation evidence" while weighing a lighter sentence for Bergdahl.

Meanwhile, Trump's constant tweeting is only helping his political opponents, as former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara tweeted recently.

After three Trump associates were charged in Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the president took to social media to insist they were innocent and Mueller should instead be investigating Hillary Clinton.

"Keep up the tweeting. Seriously, keep it up," Bharara replied.