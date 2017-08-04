Trump Wall Love Inspires Mocking Graffiti On Israel's Bethlehem Barrier

An Australian artist—rather than a Palestinian, or the anonymous graffiti artist Banksy—has used President Donald Trump's support of walls to mock his policies with graffiti marking the barrier that separates the West Bank city of Bethlehem with Israel.

The American leader appeared on the wall Friday where, in pictures shared on social media, a large Trump, wearing Jewish headgear known as a kippah, is seen touching and telling the wall: "I'm going to build you a brother," in apparent reference to his plans to install a Mexico border wall. It mimics the image of Trump touching the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the holy prayer site for Jews, on his visit to the region in May.

In a second mural, he hugs and kisses an Israeli military watchtower, with hearts coming from his mouth and his left arm reaching around the structure attached to the wall.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

The artist behind the murals, who goes by the name Lushsux, did not respond to a request for comment, but his tweets earlier in the week revealed he was in Bethlehem along with a post of the Trump mural.

Reuters/Mussa Qawasma

Trump has pointed to the West Bank wall as an example for which to build his barrier along the southern U.S. border with Mexico, in a bid to stop drug-smuggling, people trafficking and illegal immigration.

Even though he is not behind the latest piece of political art, graffiti artist Banksy has created famous artworks on the wall, poking criticism at the Israeli government's policies. He recently opened a nine-room hotel in the West Bank city, known as the "Walled Off Hotel" and described as offering guests the "worst view in the world."

Palestinians view the wall, built following the start of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, as an Israeli tool to separate and subjugate them, as well as an attempt to siphon off sections of West Bank land. As a result, the Palestinian side of the wall is daubed with reams of graffiti, particularly in the Bethlehem, which hosts the Church of the Nativity, the said birthplace of Jesus.

But Israel says the barrier has almost stopped all suicide bombings that define the six-year period of unrest that began in 2000. It says it is required to stop gunmen entering the country.

Since October 2015, Palestinians have carried out a wave of stabbing, shooting and vehicle-ramming attacks against Israelis. Tensions recently flared up again after Israel imposed new security measures at a contested Jerusalem holy site after Palestinian gunman killed two policemen at the compound.

Trump has said he wants to broker the ultimate deal but the Palestinians have little hope that he is an impartial broker. Saeb Erekat, a top Palestinian negotiator, said on Tuesday that Trump's silence on Israel's continued building of settlement units in East Jerusalem and the West Bank encouraged "apartheid" policies on the part of Israel.

Peace talks between both sides have remained stalled since 2014 and Trump has dispatched his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt to try and forge a way forward in the decades-long conflict.