On Thursday President Donald Trump’s infamous Twitter account, which he has used to shape everything from Department of Defense policy to America's foreign relations with North Korea, disappeared from the social media platform for 11 minutes.

At first Twitter thought it was due to human error, but on further investigation they found it was was an intentional act by an employee on their last day of work.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day,” Twitter wrote in a statement Thursday. “We are conducting a full internal review.”

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

In the aftermath, some Twitter users branded the as-yet-unnamed employee as a hero.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” tweeted out British journalist Oliver Bullough‏, on learning that the account had been deactivated by human error.

“What is the appropriate kind of medal for this[?]” another user tweeted. “Twitter employee nominated for Nobel Peace Prize,” joked BuzzFeed journalist Jason Leopold.

But others argued that the social media company has lax security given that the leader of a world superpower’s primary communication tool could be easily hijacked to send out any message.

Analysts were alarmed that a single rogue Twitter employee could take control of the President of the United State’s account. “Amazing. That this could happen to a President's account demonstrates Twitter has poor insider threat controls and indicators,” wrote Micah Zenko, a foreign policy and national security analyst and Senior Fellow at the British think tank Chatham House.

“What if someone had hijacked the President's Twitter and issued policies for DHS or DOD that the department wasn't aware it had to implement?” wrote Matt Tait, a senior cybersecurity fellow at the Robert S. Strauss Center for International Security, from his Twitter account.

Tait suggested that the Twitter employee who deleted Trump’s account should get an attorney and prepare for charges under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which is often used to prosecute hackers.