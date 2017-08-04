The U.S. military in Africa has confirmed that it killed one of Somalia’s top jihadis in a July strike in a setback for Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate based in East Africa. Ali Muhammad Hussein, known as Ali Jabal, was killed in a “successful kinetic strike” conducted in southern Somalia on July 30, according to a statement from the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Jabal oversaw Al-Shabab’s operations in the capital Mogadishu and led forces in across two regions in southern Somalia. Al-Shabab has upped its attacks in recent months, particularly in the capital, using suicide bombers and vehicle-borne explosives to attack military, political and civilian targets.

Al-Shabab is waging war on the Western-backed Somali government in Mogadishu. Several dozen U.S. troops are deployed in Somalia in an advise-and-assist capacity, and U.S. security advisers regularly call in airstrikes on Al-Shabab leaders and training camps.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

“[Jabal’s] removal disrupts Al-Shabab’s ability to plan and conduct attacks in Mogadishu and coordinate efforts between Al-Shabab regional commanders,” said the AFRICOM statement.

Read more: Al-Shabab has overtaken Boko Haram as the deadliest militant group in Africa

President Donald Trump has signaled a renewed intent to destroy Al-Shabab. The president authorized a loosening of restrictions for U.S. airstrikes in Somalia in March, designating parts of Somalia as areas of active hostilities and permitting strikes on Al-Shabab targets with less high-level vetting.

The U.S. administration also deployed a few dozen regular troops to Somalia in April for the first time since 1994. The last deployment ended in disaster; U.S. soldiers participating in a humanitarian mission in Somalia clashed with militiamen in the so-called Battle of Mogadishu in 1994. Eighteen American soldiers, a Pakistani soldier and a Malaysian soldier were killed, as well as hundreds of Somalis.

No civilians were killed in the strike, the AFRICOM statement said. The strike was conducted in cooperation with regional partners in direct response to recent Al-Shabab attacks.

BREAKING: #AlShabaab's #Mogadishu governor killed in a US drone strike. Sheikh Ali Jabal was killed late Saturday near Toratorow. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/Bc7TGIkRgI — Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) July 31, 2017

A U.S. Navy SEAL, Kyle Milliken, was killed in a raid against Al-Shabab in May, the first American casualty in Somalia for more than 20 years. But U.S. officials have insisted that American troops are not deployed in a frontline role.