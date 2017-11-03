Veronica Mars star Brad Bufanda was found dead Wednesday, according to a TMZ report. The 34-year-old died by suicide, a rep for Bufanda confirmed to the site on the following day.

Details regarding Bufanda’s death were limited.

The actor’s best-known role was as Felix Toombs, a recurring character and member of the former CW show’s PCH biker gang. In addition to stirring up trouble for Veronica Mars (played by Kristen Bell), Bufanda appeared in a number of other TV shows, CSI: Miami, Boston Public, Malcolm in the Middle and Days of Our Lives among them. He also had a role in the 2004 movie A Cinderella Story, starring Hilary Duff.

A California Native, Bufanda started his acting career when he was just 10 years old, landing a role as Steve in the karate film Pocket Ninjas.

Despite racking up a number of film credits throughout the early 2000s, following a small role in 2012’s Dark Tourist, he remained out of Hollywood until landing a role on the upcoming comedy Garlic & Gunpowder, which isn’t set to release until later this year, going by a new stage name of Bradley Joseph. Bufanda was also slated to appear in the currently-filming Stan the Man movie—under his updated stage name, according to the IMDB credits for the movie—which is set to release in 2018.

Bufanda’s rep, Kirsten Solem, would not explain the circumstances surrounding Bufanda’s death, but confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor was in the midst of reviving his career.

"We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being," Solem said. "He was reviving his career having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."

This article will be updated as more details arrive.