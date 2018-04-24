‘The Voice’ 2018 Top 11 Results & Recap: Who Left and Who Was Saved?

The Voice 2018 finalist results are in. Who made it to the Top 11? Who got eliminated? Find out everything you need to know, here.

The Voice Top 12 eliminations night is here. Tonight, we find out which two singers are in trouble, and which have already made it to the Top 11. If you are just tuning in, The Voice Top 12 eliminations kicked off Tuesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EDT. The episode will run for one hour. The episode will begin with results from Monday night’s audience votes. The top 10 singers will automatically move on to the next round, while the bottom two will perform again in hopes of securing the Instant Save from Twitter viewers. Once results are in, the Instant Save finalist will be announced and viewers will bid goodbye to the singer going home.

Throughout the show, we’ll be updating this post with the names of finalists who were saved by the audience Monday night, as well as the Instant Save from Tuesday evening. In the meantime, you can check out our predictions for who will make it into the Top 11, here.

The Voice 2018 Top 11 Results: Who Was Saved and Who Went Home? [LIVE UPDATES]

The Top 11 Finalists from Wednesday night are as follows:

Britton Buchanan – Team Alicia

– Team Alicia Brynn Cartelli – Team Kelly

– Team Kelly Sharane Calister – Team Adam

– Team Adam Pryor Baird – Team Blake

– Team Blake Christiana Danielle – Team Alicia

– Team Alicia Spensha Baker – Team Blake

– Team Blake Kaleb Lee – Team Kelly

– Team Kelly Jackie Verna – Team Adam

– Team Adam Kyla Jade – Team Blake

– Team Blake Jackie Foster – Team Alicia

– Team Alicia Rayshun Lamarr – Team Adam (Instant Twitter Save)

D.R. King from Team Kelly was eliminated and is heading home. You can check out all the winning performances from Monday Night and where to download them, here.

What Songs Were Performed During Top 12 Elimination Round?

The first performance of the evening was a group rendition of "Don't Take The Money" by Team Kelly. Brynn, Caleb and D.R. got things started and then Kelly came in and joined them to close out the song.

performance of the evening was a group rendition of "Don't Take The Money" by Team Kelly. Brynn, Caleb and D.R. got things started and then Kelly came in and joined them to close out the song. The second performance was by Coach Adam and Maroon 5 performing their hit song "Wait."

performance was by Coach Adam and Maroon 5 performing their hit song "Wait." The third performance of the evening was by Team Blake who sang "I Thank You" by ZZ Top.

performance of the evening was by Team Blake who sang "I Thank You" by ZZ Top. The fourth performance of the evening was by D.R. King who was competing for a Twitter Instant Save. He sang “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

performance of the evening was by D.R. King who was competing for a Twitter Instant Save. He sang “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The fifth performance of the evening was by Rayshunn LaMarr who was competing for a Twitter Instant Save. He sang, “I Can’t Stand the Rain.”

When Does The Voice Air Next?

The Voice will be back again Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, where the Top 11 will once again compete. Be sure to tune in then to see your favorite singers perform.