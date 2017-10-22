'The Walking Dead', 'Stranger Things' and More Shows Premiering This Week

The zombies are coming!

No, seriously, the zombies really are coming to AMC when The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday.

However, it’s not just the undead that are making their return to primetime TV this week. There are a few FBI agents and aliens coming back to TV as well as a couple of brand-new shows that are set to air later in the week.

Check out the list of everything premiering on primetime this week below:

Sunday

The Walking Dead/AMC

The Walking Dead: Aside from it being the season 8 premiere, the broadcast also marks the 100th episode of the show. The new season, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, will pick up with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) waging war against Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan).

The Jellies: Created by Tyler, the Creator and Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce, the Adult Swim cartoon comedy follows a young Cornell Jellie, who has yet to learn that his humanoid jellyfish parents aren’t actually his parents at all. The show starts at 12:15 a.m. ET.

Tuesday

At Home with Amy Sedaris: Premiering at 10:30 p.m. ET on TruTV, the new series gives viewers an inside look at the comedian’s home life, which consists of making raisin necklaces and popsicle sticks as well as entertaining wealthy men in suits, among other things.

Drop the Mic: Based on the popular segment on James Cordon’s late night show, the new TBS competitive series will see contestants—notable figures in popular culture—go head-to-head in a rap battle. The show is hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin and kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Friday

Blindspot: Jane Doe (Jamie Alexander) is back with her FBI team to solve the never-ending puzzle of that killer (literally) and cryptic map tattoo on her back. The third season will see the return of one character that could put up some serious roadblocks for the FBI. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Stranger Things: The nightmares, the shadows, the unraveling of government secrets that could lead to an extraterrestrial showdown; it’s all returning with a vengeance on the second season of Netflix’s spooked-out thriller. Oh, and the very strange and powerful little girl who may very well be small-town Indiana’s saving grace, may be back again too.