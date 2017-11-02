A curious hippopotamus escaped from an Israeli safari on Wednesday evening, Haaretz reports. Fortunately, she made her way back home unharmed.

After the Ramat Gan Safari closed its doors to the public, the young hippo wandered outside of her gate. Video footage shows the mammal slowly walking away, followed by security guards ready to guide her back home. But before the guards could even help, she headed back inside her enclosure. It’s unclear exactly why she ventured off, but the safari is looking into the incident. She may have escaped because of unfamiliar surroundings, Haaretz reports.

She is just the latest caged animal to try and make a run for it. On Monday, a Eurasian lynx escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Wales, according to The Independent. The wildlife park warned the public to be cautious of the large cat.

“If you spot her, please do not approach her. We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation,” the wildlife park wrote in a Facebook post.

Although the animals aren’t known to be dangerous, there’s still the possibility of an attack.

“There have never been any recorded attacks of a Lynx on a human, but they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped,” the posts says.

As of November 1, the lynx is still on the loose, The Guardian reported. Zookeepers have identified where she is, but have failed to successfully trap her using cages with bait. The zoo will remain closed until she is caught, in order to have all staff help lure her back home.

“It is a mystery as to how she escaped,” the wildlife park wrote on October 30. “Experts have examined the enclosure and it is believed she climbed some slender tree branches and made a giant leap to the perimeter fence, possibly chasing a bird. The fence is electrified so she would have got a shock. The trees closest to the perimeter have now been cut down so once Lilleth is recaptured we do not have a re-re-occurrence.”

During a much more frightening situation, a cheetah wandered around a wildlife park while visitors were present, The Telegraph reported. Park officials guided families to safety, while they worked to catch the cat at Port Lympne Reserve on March 12.

"Word quickly spread that a big cat was on the loose and parents were shooing their children into the shops and even into the toilets,” Maggie Jones, a park visitor, told The Telegraph.

After nearly a half hour, the cheetah was finally captured and returned to its enclosure.