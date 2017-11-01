Republican lawmakers are calling for the suspect in the New York City terror attack that killed eight people Tuesday to be held as an enemy combatant—a classification that reduces the suspect's rights as he moves towards a trial.

Senator John McCain said Wednesday that the attack, which killed eight, was an “act of war,” adding that suspect Sayfullo Saipov is not entitled to the so-called Miranda Rights, a fundamental constitutional protection that guarantees criminals the right to an attorney and to remain silent.

“The terror suspect should be held and interrogated-thoroughly, responsibly and humanely — as an enemy combatant consistent with the Law of Armed Conflict,” he said.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also told PBS NewsHour that Saipov should be held as an enemy combatant.

Government officials have been using the term “enemy combatant” since 9/11 to describe supporters of Al Qaeda and the Taliban. The term describes a person who engages in armed conflict for a state or as a non-state actor. But naming a suspect with the term enters into legally dubious territory.

"These terms are loosely battered around by people who for political reasons," said Peter Jan Honigsberg, a University of San Francisco law professor. "It doesn’t mean they are acceptable or applicable."

When asked about the suspect on Wednesday, President Donald Trump did not use the term, preferring to refer to Saipov as an animal.

“We have to come up with a punishment that is far quicker and far greater than the punishment that these animals are getting right now,” he said. “They go through court for years at the end…who knows what happens?”

Trump added that the current justice system for terror suspects is a “joke.” During his campaign, the president said he would begin refilling Guantanamo Bay with “some bad dudes.”

The term enemy combatant had no meaning when it was first used by the Bush administration in 2002, Honigsberg told Newsweek. The preferred terms used by the international community were lawful and unlawful combatant, which come from the Geneva Conventions. Lawful combatants receive Prisoner of War protections while unlawful combatants do not receive the status.

Terrorist attacks can be tried as criminal acts in federal or state court, but being dubbed an "enemy combatant" means that the suspect is not merely a criminal, but has committed an act of war, Honigsberg said.

Republicans wanted Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to be named an enemy combatant after he killed three in the 2013 marathon attack, but the Obama administration disagreed, and Tsarnaev was tried in a civilian court, convicted of bombing and conspiracy charges, and was sentenced to be killed by lethal injection.

The Obama administration reserved the right to use the term "enemy combatant” so it could detain those who offered “substantial” assistance to Al-Qaeda and its supporters.