Latina Equal Pay Day Recognizes Women Facing One Of The Steepest Gender Wage Gaps

It took Latina women in the United States until nearly the end of 2017 to catch up to what their white male counterparts earned in 2016. The day they break even — Thursday — is known as Latina Equal Pay Day.

Latina women face some of the steepest obstacles to closing the gender wage gap. They earn roughly 54 cents for every dollar a white man makes, according to recent data from the National Partnership, a bipartisan nonprofit advocating for women and families. Black women make about 63 cents to the white man's dollar, while white women come closest to closing the gender wage gap, earning 79 cents to their male counterparts.

The National Committee On Pay Equity in 1996 starting observing Equal Pay Day to mark the day women finally earn as much as the average American man did the year before. It fell this year on April 4.

But in truth, the day best represents white women's equal pay day, making it necessary to recognize several other equal pay days. Recently, activists have even given special attention to the wage gap affecting mothers, who observe their equal pay day on May 23 this year.

It's not until the final weeks of the year that Latina women get their due.

"Latina Equal Pay Day is dead last," actress Eva Longoria wrote in an op-ed for Forbes on Thursday. "At this rate, to earn what white men earn by age 60, Latina women would have to work until they’re 90."

Over the last 40 years, white women have seen a narrowing wage gap, while the gender wage gap for black and Hispanic women has mostly stayed put, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center report. Since 1980, white women have closed the wage gap by 22 cents; black women, by 9 cents; and Hispanic women, by just 5 cents.

"Let’s realize that the wage gap is an injustice and—as men and women of all colors and creeds—change the story together," Longoria wrote. "Let’s demand more for Latinas. Because we’re worth the whole dollar."

President Donald Trump isn't doing much to help women get closer to equal pay—and neither is his daughter Ivanka, a self-proclaimed feminist and advocate for working women.

In August, Trump rolled back an Obama-era policy that enforced paycheck transparency, an easy way for women to find out if they were earning less than their male colleagues and to hold companies accountable for any wage disparities based on race or gender. A month later, Ivanka supported her father as he put an end to another Obama-era rule that required businesses with more than 100 employees to collect gender wage gap data.