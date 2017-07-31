Newsweek published this story under the headline “A Long, Jobless Summer” on May 31, 1982. In light of the 50th anniversary of the one of the biggest riots in U.S. history, the 1967 Detroit riot, Newsweek is republishing the story.

The trouble began with a rumor--that a black security guard at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., had stabbed a white student. A day later several black students were beaten by whites with bats and lead pipes as they left school. The next day frightened teens persuaded school administrators to let them out early. Around noon, as more than 400 black and white students walked toward a nearby subway station, a gang of white youths came out of a pizza parlor and violence erupted. The fighting spilled into the subway station and a shopping area. Windows were smashed. Trash cans were overturned. One store owner said a gun was held to his head. When the rumble was over, two youths had been hospitalized--one with multiple stab wounds.

On the brink of a long, jobless summer the incident in Brooklyn last week was just the sort of outburst city officials fear most. With nationwide unemployment at a post-World War II high of 9.4 percent, the Reagan Administration cutting back on Federaljob programs and an additional 3.4 million teenagers set to flood the job market in the coming weeks (chart), local officials from coast to coast are bracing for a summer of rising tensions. No one is predicting the street violence that erupted in U.S. cities in the 1960s. But, cautions John Mack, president of the Los Angeles Urban League, "Clearly, the ingredients are there."

The Reagan Administration is also worried enough to instruct regional offices of the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to keep a close watch on U.S. cities this summer. Nevertheless, Reagan plans to stand firm on his pledge to reduce the Federal role in job programs and coax the private sector to take up the slack. The Administration has already cut the summer youth job program--from $799 million last year to $685 million--and may eliminate it next year, folding it into discretionary block grants. Reagan has also vowed not to renew the entire CETA program when it expires in September, substituting a $2.4 billion job-training program that includes no stipends for trainees or public-sector jobs. Such cuts worry some members of Congress. But Reagan aides said last week that the President is prepared to veto any budget-busting measures. "If you don't veto," said one aide, "you give a terrible sign to the money markets."

Scrimping: The President's hard line has left city officials little recourse but to squeeze local budgets tighter and worry about idle youth. In a survey of officials in 125 cities, the U.S. Conference of Mayors found that 86 percent anticipated no additional public funds for youth jobs this summer, and over half feared that youth crime would increase. In Buffalo, officials have 9,000 applications for summer jobs--four for every available post. In Philadelphia, officials managed to salvage 11,500 jobs this year--9,500 fewer than last year--only after cutting back hours and paying 14-year-old workers $1.25 an hour, less than one-half of the minimum wage. The job situation "is the worst I've ever seen it in my 36 years with the department," says Mary Pat Gannon of the mayor's office of employment and training in Chicago. "There are oceans of people who won't be served."

Concern is even greater in cities where strict local-spending limits have forced cuts in police and staffing at parks, pools and other recreational programs. In Boston, where the police force has dropped from 2,179 officers in 1979 to 1,775 and the slowdown in the high-tech industry has thrown more adults out of work, officials are also bracing for renewed racial tensions when the NAACP convention comes to town the week after schools let out. In Miami and Los Angeles, teens and unemployed adults must also compete with growing numbers of immigrants and undocumented aliens for scarce jobs. Federal benefits for 30,000 Haitians living in the Miami area are set to run out next week, foreshadowing what Miami city manager Howard Gary calls "a real touchy situation."

In desperation, many city officials have taken Reagan's advice and appealed to the private sector for assistance -with mixed results. The New York City Partnership, a nonprofit group, has come up with funds for 13,800 additional summer openings for youths this year; private groups in St. Paul have raised enough money to keep the summer schools open. Faced with the loss of 70 percent of the city's CETA funds, Baltimore Mayor William Schaefer has wrested $250,000 from local charities and businesses. But, says Schaefer aide Steven Kaiser, "no way will we ever be able to come up with jobs for 40,000 teen-agers." Elsewhere officials have refrained from approaching local firms that have already laid off adult workers, and others have met with indifference. Despite Philadelphia's offer of tax credits to contributing firms, "we can't even get an executive to write the first check," says local Urban Coalition director John Bowser.

Quiet: Still, most Federal and city officials stop short of predicting riots like those that devastated parts of Harlem, Detroit, Los Angeles and other areas in the 1960s. "If economic anxiety were the only catalyst, the Great Depression would have been a holocaust," says Gilbert Pompa, the Justice Department's director of community relations. Lyndon Johnson's 1968 National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders laid the blame for the worst riots on racial segregation, with long-festering resentments in the black ghetto usually touched off by white police brutaIity. The intervening years have been generally quiet, despite periodic high unemployment, and today's economic woes are shared by blacks and whites alike. "Virtually everyone has been affected by Reaganomics," says Dr. Elliot Luby, a Wayne State University psychiatrist who headed a Federal study of the Detroit riot in 1967. "There is shared discontent that transcends racial boundaries."

Racial tensions in many urban areas have eased appreciably--with better cooperation between police and minorities and more minority representation in local politics. In the Watts section of Los Angeles, for example, economic conditions are worse, if anything, than they were in 1965 when the arrest of a black youth touched off six days of rioting, arson and looting. Yet potential sparks in recent years have not erupted into full-fledged conflagrations. Nate Holden, a black aide to the area's county supervisor, attributes the change in attitude partly to Los Angeles Mayor Thomas Bradley. Ghetto residents, Holden says, "might not be better off [than in 1965], but they may think they have a chance because Tom is in office. "

Similarly, Detroit, despite a devastating slump in the auto industry and an unemployment rate nearly twice the national average, has been remarkably calm in recent years--due in no small part to ghetto-raised Mayor Coleman Young and a black majority on the city council. The new black influence, says William Beckham, a former Young aide, "has channeled most of the expression into the political process now, as opposed to the streets." Even in Miami, where two years ago the worst race riot since Detroit left eighteen people dead, black political clout has improved dramatically. Miami now has a black city manager, a black city attorney and the percentage of black patrolmen in the Liberty City riot area has increased from 15 to 42 percent. Says Bobby Jones, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, "I have never seen a time when police-community relations were higher."

While such conditions may have improved, the underlying cause of urban violence--frustration in the face of economic and social injustice--persists. Many city officials report that the figures on youth unemployment are deceptively low since they do not reflect the legions of discouraged teenagers who are not even trying to findjobs. "This is a group that has proven to be volatile," says Philadelphia's Bowser. "It is a group that lacks patience." Even experts who do not foresee widespread violence this summer predict a higher incidence of street crimes, such as muggings and assaults--"riots in slow motion," says former New York City Mayor John Lindsay, who served on LBJ's riot commission. "That is the really tragic part of all this," agrees Rockefeller Foundation economist Bernard Anderson.

"Not that youths will march into the inner cities and burn buildings, but that they will sink deeper and deeper into forms of self-destructive behavior that will greatly reduce their potential for leading useful lives."

Plight: The common answer to such concerns in the 1960s and 1970s was to turn to Washington for assistance--to the very programs that are now being cut, some because they were ineffective, some because they were expensive. "This will be the first time in a long time that the support programs that shielded us from actual destitution have collapsed," says Detroit deputy police chief James Bannon. "We don't know what that's going to do." Black leaders in particular warn that the perception among poor people--black and white--that the Reagan Administration is indifferent to their plight could exacerbate the tensions. "When that happens," warns National Urban Coalition president M. Carl Holman, "it takes very little to create that spark that makes everything go off."

Administration officials are aware of the problem, and Reagan himself has taken pains recently--last week with a visit to Howard University in Washington--to show that he is not indifferent to issues of race and poverty. Reagan aides do not expect major outbreaks this summer. Californians in the White House vividly remember the riot in Watts as a time of booming economic conditions. "In a recession, when people expect things to be bad, sometimes you don't have as much of a problem as you do during times of economic expansion, when expectations are high," says one Administration official, echoing many sociologists. If that is true, the growing sense of hopelessness may ironically be the nation's best hope of staving off the fire this time.