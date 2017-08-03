Relations between the United States and North Korea are extremely tense, what with the hermetic nation testing increasingly advanced missiles—and working to create a formidable nuclear arsenal—with major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and potentially even New York City within range.

President Donald Trump's plan to counter leader Kim Jong Un has typically involved pressuring North Korean ally China into taking action. And a White House adviser suggested Thursday that the president's infamous Twitter account could be a key tool to use as leverage.

Fox News's Bill Hemmer spoke with Sebastian Gorka, a White House deputy assistant, about a recent editorial in the China Daily newspaper that read, in part: "Trump is wrong in his assumption that Beijing can single-handedly handle the matter. As Beijing has said, repeatedly, it does not have the kind of 'control' over Pyongyang that the U.S. president believes it does. Nor will Beijing accept Trump's allegation that it has done nothing."

Hemmer then asked Gorka, "What card left do you have to get China to act?"

"We have, you know, the president's Twitter feed," Gorka responded. "We have the most powerful man in the world, making it very clear that we came out of the Mar-a-Lago summit with very high hopes."

Gorka then went on to say that China has the ability to control North Korea's imports, which would be a massive point of leverage over the isolated country. While Trump has previously expressed hope that he could work with China to rein in North Korea, he recently used his Twitter feed to criticize what he perceived as Beijing's lack of action.

Over the past weekend, he wrote in a series of tweets, "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"