FBI Finds Person Of Interest For New York Terror Attack, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov

Federal agents have tracked down a person of interest for the rampage in New York City that left eight people, and they believe he could have information about the city's deadliest terror attack since 9/11.

Authorities apprehended Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old Uzbekistan native, hours after releasing a wanted poster for him on Wednesday.

Kadirov is not considered a suspect and it is unclear what connection he may have, authorities said. He is the only other person so far besides suspected killer Sayfullo Saipov who has been tied to the attack.

"We have found him and we will leave it at that," FBI assistant director Bill Sweeney told reporters.

The discovery came after Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek, was hit with federal terrorism charges for allegedly plowing a truck down a lower Manhattan bike path Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Sapiov’s cell phones held thousands of images relating to ISIS and 90 videos depicting ISIS fighters and prisoners being killed or beheaded. The suspect, who was shot by police and is now hospitalized, has bragged about committing the killings as a tribute to ISIS, authorities said.

"He appears to have followed almost exactly to a 'T' the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack," NYPD deputy commissioner John Miller said at a press conference.

Although Kadirov has been found, the FBI is asking anyone with more information on him to call 1-800-CALL-FBI .