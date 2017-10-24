Paul Weitz, the commander of the first flight of the space shuttle the Challenger died at the age of 85 on Monday in his retirement home in Arizona, NASA officials confirmed.

Weitz is mostly known for serving command module pilot on the first crew of the U.S. orbiting space laboratory known as Skylab 2 for a 28-day mission in 1973.

The commander also piloted the first flight of the Challenger 10 years later in April 1983. The mission took five days and took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Weitz and the crew members conducted experiments in space and tested future support systems that paved the way for future space walks.

Here are five facts about the former NASA astronaut:

1. In his hometown, he was known as 'PJ' and was modest about his career.

Paul "PJ" Weitz was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 1932. When he returned from his first mission in space, he was honored with a parade. Erie News Now reported Weitz as a low-key man who preferred fishing and hunting than discussing his NASA career.

2. Weitz was eager to join the space program and spent his first trip to space looking out through the window.

The former astronaut was flying airplanes thousands of miles away from his home in Pennsylvania when he was notified that he was eligible to apply for the astronaut training program. It only took him a day to decide. The Skylab-2 mission was Weitz first flight into space when he was 40 years old. He was part of a three-man crew and helped to set a world record for spending 672 hours in space aboard the orbiting space laboratory.

''Nearly all my time was spent at the window,'' he said in an interview with The New York Times.

3. He was the first astronaut to use the space shower.

Weitz was the first astronaut to use the zero-gravity shower system in 1973. In an attempt to make it feel like home, NASA wanted to make Skylab a place where astronauts can stay for a long period of time. Weitz was the first to test the shower, which took over two hours to complete.

"It took a fair amount longer to use than you might expect, but you came out smelling good," Weitz said.

4. He joined the Navy before he got his wings.

Weitz went through a Navy flight training program and received his wings in 1956. Two years earlier, he was a junior commissioned officer for the Navy ROTC program at Pennsylvania State University, where he got his degree in aeronautical engineering.

5. He was a war veteran.

Weitz served for 22 years in the Navy and retired in July 1976 before joining the astronaut training program. He received many awards, including a Commendation medal for combat flights in Vietnam.