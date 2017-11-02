Why Did Twitter Deactivate President Donald Trump’s Account?

President Donald Trump's Twitter account @realDonaldTrump went offline for 11 whole minutes on Thursday around 7 p.m.—and it didn't have anything to do with him violating Twitter's terms of service or offending anyone online.

It was all due to a human error.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

The screen read, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist," for users who checked on desktop computers and the page didn’t even load on people's phones. Trump’s account, which he has used to call for changes in legislation, disparage opponents and tout his work, had seemingly vanished.

Then, 11 long minutes later, it reappeared.

And people everywhere, who took to social media to share the news, were astonished.

According to previous Newsweek reporting, White House and Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An hour later, Twitter released a statement, by, of course, tweeting it.

Apparently, a Twitter employee “inadvertently” deactivated the president’s account.

“Earlier today @realDonaldTrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the statement read. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Users on Twitter affectionately reacted. Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca quote-tweeted the statement and said, "Way to go, human error!"

Jason Leopold, a Buzzfeed journalist, quote-tweeted the statement and said, "Twitter employee nominated for Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump's first tweet back online was about the tax reform working its way through the system right now.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today," he tweeted. "The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill [sic], but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!"