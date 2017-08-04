“Dear Artur, Belgian fries are the best and we know you miss them. Come back to enjoy them—we’ll have a nice surprise in store for you.”

It sounds like a cheery message to a friend, but it’s actually a message from Belgian law enforcement for Artur Nawrocki, a 38-year-old man wanted on suspicion of drug trafficking. Alongside forces across Europe, the country’s federal police are taking part in an initiative targeting some of the continent’s most wanted criminals—via postcards.

The postcards to the criminals contain a range of messages linked to their homelands, from Finland’s almost charming call to suspected forger Jaako Ilari Nurminen (“there is only one real Santa… and he wants you back”) to the openly sinister: “Count Dracula is celebrating his annual Vampire parade and you’re invited. Come late at night, we will be waiting for you,” from Romanian forces to suspected money launderer Gheorghe Clapon.

Europol, the European Union's crime agency, wants tourists and others to share the cards on social media in an attempt to track down some of their most elusive targets.

“Police across Europe are sending summer postcards to dangerous criminals on the run,” a statement on the Europol website said. “However, their exact addresses are still unknown to us.”

“While most of us are enjoying a well-deserved summer break, criminals are not taking time off from crime. Holiday destinations have proven to be popular hiding places for criminals on the run from law enforcement,” the statement continued. “They might even have chosen the same destination as you.

“That’s why your information can be vital to catch some of Europe’s Most Wanted fugitives.”

Europol encourages people to share the postcards widely: “The more the postcards are seen, the better the chance of police locating these criminals and putting them behind bars.”