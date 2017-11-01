And so it has come down to one game. On Wednesday night, the winner of the 2017 World Series will be decided in Los Angeles with little to separate the Dodgers and the Astros thus far.

Momentum may be with the home team after the Dodgers tied the Series 3-3 on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over the Astros, thanks partly to Chris Taylor, who hit a tying double off Justin Verlander in the sixth inning.

With Wednesday’s decider to be played at Dodger Stadium, Taylor expects to enjoy an advantage. “We feed off the crowd, for sure,” he said, as quoted by the Associated Press. “We feel we have a huge home-field advantage.”

So with the Dodgers aiming to undo 30 barren years and Houston hoping to win its first World Series, Wednesday’s clash is not to be missed. Here’s everything you need to know:

What time will the game begin?

The game will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Which network will it be aired on?

Game 7 will air on Fox, which has broadcast the entire World Series.

Can I watch it if I don’t have cable?

Sure, and you don’t even have to head down to a bar, either. This year, Major League Baseball has partnered with YouTube TV, a subscription-based channel, in order to promote and air the World Series. Fox will be available via YouTube TV, which costs $35 per month.

But can I watch it for free?

Fortunately for baseball fans, YouTube TV has a 14-day free trial.