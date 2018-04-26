This Friday, April 27, WWE is putting on an event in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble that includes the largest rumble match in its history. A total of 50 WWE Superstars will fight for the chance to be known as the first (and maybe only) winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble match and a possible trophy.

There are also seven championship matches being held (men only) that will likely have major repercussions on WWE television moving forward, especially as we head into the next pay-per-view, Backlash.

But if you’re looking to see which WWE Superstars are favored to win during the Greatest Royal Rumble, check out the latest betting odds from BetDSI Sportbook. It should be noted that there were no odds posted for the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Kalisto because the matchup wasn’t determined until Tuesday evening. When the betting odds are available for that match, we will update.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble - Odds to Win

Daniel Bryan +400

Braun Strowman +450

Bobby Lashley +500

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Samoa Joe +700

Big Cass +800

Chris Jericho +850

Baron Corbin +900

Elias +1200

Dean Ambrose +1500

Rey Mysterio +1750

Randy Orton +1900

Finn Balor +2000

Jinder Mahal +2000

Rusev +2200

Sami Zayn +2500

Kevin Owens +3000

Dolph Ziggler +3000

A.J. Styles +3500

Shinsuke Nakamura +3500

Jeff Hardy +4500

Kane +4500

Brock Lesnar +5000

Roman Reigns +5000

Andrade Almas +6000

Big Show +6500

Bobby Roode +7500

Bray Wyatt +7500

The Miz +10000

Batista +10000

Field (Any Other Wrestler) +5000

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble - Head-to-head Matchups

Roman Reigns -190

Brock Lesnar +155

Jeff Hardy -200

Jinder Mahal +175

A.J. Styles -180

Shinsuke Nakamura +150

The Undertaker -480

Rusev +350

John Cena -180

Triple H +150

Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360

Cesaro/Sheamus +300

The Bludgeon Brothers -400

The Usos +325