‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Betting Odds: Who is Favored to Win 50-Man Rumble?
This Friday, April 27, WWE is putting on an event in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble that includes the largest rumble match in its history. A total of 50 WWE Superstars will fight for the chance to be known as the first (and maybe only) winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble match and a possible trophy.
There are also seven championship matches being held (men only) that will likely have major repercussions on WWE television moving forward, especially as we head into the next pay-per-view, Backlash.
But if you’re looking to see which WWE Superstars are favored to win during the Greatest Royal Rumble, check out the latest betting odds from BetDSI Sportbook. It should be noted that there were no odds posted for the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Kalisto because the matchup wasn’t determined until Tuesday evening. When the betting odds are available for that match, we will update.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble - Odds to Win
Daniel Bryan +400
Braun Strowman +450
Bobby Lashley +500
Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now
Samoa Joe +700
Big Cass +800
Chris Jericho +850
Baron Corbin +900
Elias +1200
Dean Ambrose +1500
Rey Mysterio +1750
Randy Orton +1900
Finn Balor +2000
Jinder Mahal +2000
Rusev +2200
Sami Zayn +2500
Kevin Owens +3000
Dolph Ziggler +3000
A.J. Styles +3500
Shinsuke Nakamura +3500
Jeff Hardy +4500
Kane +4500
Brock Lesnar +5000
Roman Reigns +5000
Andrade Almas +6000
Big Show +6500
Bobby Roode +7500
Bray Wyatt +7500
The Miz +10000
Batista +10000
Field (Any Other Wrestler) +5000
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble - Head-to-head Matchups
Roman Reigns -190
Brock Lesnar +155
Jeff Hardy -200
Jinder Mahal +175
A.J. Styles -180
Shinsuke Nakamura +150
The Undertaker -480
Rusev +350
John Cena -180
Triple H +150
Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt -360
Cesaro/Sheamus +300
The Bludgeon Brothers -400
The Usos +325