WWE ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Live Results: Who Wins in Saudi Arabia
WWE is putting on a massive show in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble that includes seven championship matches, two fights with three future hall of famers and a huge 50-man Rumble match.
The first match to kickoff the Greatest Royal Rumble is Triple H vs John Cena in a fight between two former champions. Both WWE Superstars have a combined 30 WWE Championship reigns and this match is for bragging rights.
There will be a lot going on during this event so let's get to the live results for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble.
Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.
Here Are The Live Greatest Royal Rumble Results
Triple H vs John Cena
- Cena wins via pinfall after an Attitude Adjustment
- After the match, Cena thanks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the crowd for having him be a participant, no matter what was going on in his "own universe" he wouldn't have missed this event.
Kalisto vs Cedric Alexander (c)- Cruiserweight Championship match
- Alexander wins via pinfall after reversing the Salida del Sol into a Lumbar Check
The Bar vs Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt - RAW Tag Team Championship match
- Hardy/Wyatt win via pinfall after an Elevated Twist of Fate
Jinder Mahal vs Jeff Hardy (c) - U.S. Championship match
- Hardy wins via pinfall after a Swantan Bomb
The Usos vs Bludgeon Brothers (c) - SD Tag Team Championship match
- Bludgeon Brothers win via pinfall after a double Power Bomb
Seth Rollins (c) vs The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe - Intercontinental Championship match
- Seth Rollins wins
Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles (c) - WWE Championship match
- Match ends in double countout
- AJ and Shinsuke fight for a bit after the bell. AJ thinks about using the chair on Nakamura but doesn't.
Underaker vs Rusev - Casket match
- Undertaker wins after putting both Rusev AND Aiden English in the casket
Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) - Universal Championship match
- Lesnar wins after Roman spears him out of the cage and Lesnar hit the ground first
GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH
Entrants
1 - Daniel Bryan
2 - Dolph Ziggler
3 - Sin Cara
4 - Curtis Axel
5 - Mark Henry
6 - Mike Kanellis
7 - Hiroki Sumi
8 - Viktor (Ascension)
9 - Kofi Kingston (New Day)
10 - Tony Nese
11 - Dash Wilder (Revival)
12 - Hornswoggle
13 - Primo
14 - Xavier Woods
15 - Bo Dallas
16 - Kurt Angle
17 - Scott Dawson (Revival)
18 - Goldust
19 - Konnor (Ascension)
20 - Elias
21 - Luke Gallows (The Club)
22 - Rhyno
23 - Drew Gulak
24 - Tucker Knight (Heavy Machinery)
25 - Bobby Roode
26 - Fandango
27 - Chad Gable
28 - Rey Mysterio
29 - Mojo Rawley
30 - Tyler Breeze
31 - Big E (New Day)
32 - Karl Anderson (The Club)
33 - Apollo Crews
34 - Roderick Strong
35 - Randy Orton
36 - Heath Slater
37 - Babtunde
38 - Baron Corbin
39 - Titus O'Neil
40 - Dan Matha
41 - Braun Strowman
42 - Tye Dillinger
43 - Curt Hawkins
44 - Bobby Lashley
45 - The Great Khali
46 - Kevin Owens
47 - Shane McMahon
48 - Shelton Benjamin
49 - Big Cass
50 - Chris Jericho
Eliminations
- Dolph Ziggler eliminates Sin Cara
- Mark Henry eliminates Curtis Axel
- Mark Henry eliminates Mike Kanellis
- Mark Henry eliminates Hiroki Sumi
- Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler eliminate Mark Henry
- Daniel Bryan eliminates Viktor
- Hornswoggle eliminates Wilder
- Tony Nese eliminates Hornswoggle
- Xavier Woods & Kofi eliminate Tony Nese
- Kurt Angle eliminates Bo Dallas
- Kurt Angle eliminates Primo
- Kurt Angle eliminates Dolph Ziggler
- Elias eliminates Konnor
- Elias eliminates Xavier Woods
- Elias eliminates Kofi Kingston
- Elias eliminates Kurt Angle
- Tucker Knight eliminates Drew Gulak
- Bobby Roode eliminates Goldust
- Bobby Roode eliminates Scott Dawson
- Rey Mysterio eliminates Luke Gallows
- Mojo Rawley eliminates Fandango
- Mojo Rawley eliminates Tyler Breeze
- Big E eliminates Tucker Knight
- Apollo Crews eliminates Chad Gable
- Roderick Strong eliminates Rhyno
- Randy Orton eliminates Karl Anderson
- Randy Orton eliminates Mojo Rawley
- Randy Orton eliminates Apollo Crews
- Baron Corbin eliminates Bobby Roode
- Baron Corbin eliminates Roderick Strong
- Braun Strowman eliminates Babatunde
- Braun Strowman eliminates Dan Matha
- Braun Strowman eliminates Big E
- Braun Strowman eliminates Heath Slater
- Braun Strowman eliminates Titus O'Neil
- Braun Strowman elimnates Tye Dillinger
- Baron Corbin eliminates Rey Mysterio
- Randy Orton eliminates Baron Corbin
- Elias eliminates Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman eliminates Curt Hawkins
- Bobby Lashley eliminates Elias
- Strowman and Lashley eliminate Great Khali
- Chris Jericho eliminates Shelton Benjamin
- Braun Strowman eliminates Shane McMahon
- Braun Strowman eliminates Bobby Lashley
- Braun Strowman eliminates Chris Jericho
- Braun Strowman eliminates Kevin Owens
- Big Cass eliminates Daniel Bryan
- Braun Strowman eliminates Big Cass