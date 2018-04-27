WWE is putting on a massive show in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble that includes seven championship matches, two fights with three future hall of famers and a huge 50-man Rumble match.

The first match to kickoff the Greatest Royal Rumble is Triple H vs John Cena in a fight between two former champions. Both WWE Superstars have a combined 30 WWE Championship reigns and this match is for bragging rights.

If you need a primer on all 10 matches at Greatest Royal Rumble, you can check out our rundown of each fight. There will be a lot going on during this event so let’s get to the live results for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble.

Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.

Here Are The Live Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Triple H vs John Cena

Cena wins via pinfall after an Attitude Adjustment

After the match, Cena thanks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the crowd for having him be a participant, no matter what was going on in his "own universe" he wouldn't have missed this event.

Kalisto vs Cedric Alexander (c)- Cruiserweight Championship match

Alexander wins via pinfall after reversing the Salida del Sol into a Lumbar Check

The Bar vs Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Hardy/Wyatt win via pinfall after an Elevated Twist of Fate

Jinder Mahal vs Jeff Hardy (c) - U.S. Championship match

Hardy wins via pinfall after a Swantan Bomb

The Usos vs Bludgeon Brothers (c) - SD Tag Team Championship match

Bludgeon Brothers win via pinfall after a double Power Bomb

Seth Rollins (c) vs The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe - Intercontinental Championship match

Seth Rollins wins

Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles (c) - WWE Championship match

Match ends in double countout

AJ and Shinsuke fight for a bit after the bell. AJ thinks about using the chair on Nakamura but doesn't.

Underaker vs Rusev - Casket match

Undertaker wins after putting both Rusev AND Aiden English in the casket

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) - Universal Championship match

Lesnar wins after Roman spears him out of the cage and Lesnar hit the ground first

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Entrants

1 - Daniel Bryan

2 - Dolph Ziggler

3 - Sin Cara

4 - Curtis Axel

5 - Mark Henry

6 - Mike Kanellis

7 - Hiroki Sumi

8 - Viktor (Ascension)

9 - Kofi Kingston (New Day)

10 - Tony Nese

11 - Dash Wilder (Revival)

12 - Hornswoggle

13 - Primo

14 - Xavier Woods

15 - Bo Dallas

16 - Kurt Angle

17 - Scott Dawson (Revival)

18 - Goldust

19 - Konnor (Ascension)

20 - Elias

21 - Luke Gallows (The Club)

22 - Rhyno

23 - Drew Gulak

24 - Tucker Knight (Heavy Machinery)

25 - Bobby Roode

26 - Fandango

27 - Chad Gable

28 - Rey Mysterio

29 - Mojo Rawley

30 - Tyler Breeze

31 - Big E (New Day)

32 - Karl Anderson (The Club)

33 - Apollo Crews

34 - Roderick Strong

35 - Randy Orton

36 - Heath Slater

37 - Babtunde

38 - Baron Corbin

39 - Titus O'Neil

40 - Dan Matha

41 - Braun Strowman

42 - Tye Dillinger

43 - Curt Hawkins

44 - Bobby Lashley

45 - The Great Khali

46 - Kevin Owens

47 - Shane McMahon

48 - Shelton Benjamin

49 - Big Cass

50 - Chris Jericho

Eliminations