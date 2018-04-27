U.S. Edition
Sun, Apr 29, 2018
WWE ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Live Results: Who Wins in Saudi Arabia

WWE is putting on a massive show in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble that includes seven championship matches, two fights with three future hall of famers and a huge 50-man Rumble match.

The first match to kickoff the Greatest Royal Rumble is Triple H vs John Cena in a fight between two former champions. Both WWE Superstars have a combined 30 WWE Championship reigns and this match is for bragging rights.

If you need a primer on all 10 matches at Greatest Royal Rumble, you can check out our rundown of each fight. There will be a lot going on during this event so let’s get to the live results for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble.

Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.

Here Are The Live Greatest Royal Rumble Results

Triple H vs John Cena

  • Cena wins via pinfall after an Attitude Adjustment 
  • After the match, Cena thanks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the crowd for having him be a participant, no matter what was going on in his "own universe" he wouldn't have missed this event. 

Kalisto vs Cedric Alexander (c)- Cruiserweight Championship match

  • Alexander wins via pinfall after reversing the Salida del Sol into a Lumbar Check 

The Bar vs Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt - RAW Tag Team Championship match

  • Hardy/Wyatt win via pinfall after an Elevated Twist of Fate

Jinder Mahal vs Jeff Hardy (c) - U.S. Championship match

  • Hardy wins via pinfall after a Swantan Bomb 

The Usos vs Bludgeon Brothers (c) - SD Tag Team Championship match

  • Bludgeon Brothers win via pinfall after a double Power Bomb

Seth Rollins (c) vs The Miz vs Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe - Intercontinental Championship match

  • Seth Rollins wins 

Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles (c) - WWE Championship match

  • Match ends in double countout 
  • AJ and Shinsuke fight for a bit after the bell. AJ thinks about using the chair on Nakamura but doesn't. 

Underaker vs Rusev - Casket match

  • Undertaker wins after putting both Rusev AND Aiden English in the casket

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) - Universal Championship match

  • Lesnar wins after Roman spears him out of the cage and Lesnar hit the ground first

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Entrants 

1 - Daniel Bryan

2 - Dolph Ziggler

3 - Sin Cara

4 - Curtis Axel

5 - Mark Henry

6 - Mike Kanellis

7 - Hiroki Sumi

8 - Viktor (Ascension) 

9 - Kofi Kingston (New Day)

10 - Tony Nese

11 - Dash Wilder (Revival)

12 - Hornswoggle

13 - Primo 

14 - Xavier Woods

15 - Bo Dallas

16 - Kurt Angle

17 - Scott Dawson (Revival) 

18 - Goldust

19 - Konnor (Ascension)

20 - Elias

21 - Luke Gallows (The Club)

22 - Rhyno

23 - Drew Gulak

24 - Tucker Knight (Heavy Machinery)

25 - Bobby Roode

26 - Fandango

27 - Chad Gable

28 - Rey Mysterio

29 - Mojo Rawley

30 - Tyler Breeze

31 - Big E (New Day)

32 - Karl Anderson (The Club)

33 - Apollo Crews

34 - Roderick Strong

35 - Randy Orton

36 - Heath Slater

37 - Babtunde

38 - Baron Corbin

39 - Titus O'Neil

40 - Dan Matha

41 - Braun Strowman

42 - Tye Dillinger

43 - Curt Hawkins

44 - Bobby Lashley

45 - The Great Khali

46 - Kevin Owens

47 - Shane McMahon

48 - Shelton Benjamin

49 - Big Cass

50 - Chris Jericho

Eliminations

  • Dolph Ziggler eliminates Sin Cara
  • Mark Henry eliminates Curtis Axel
  • Mark Henry eliminates Mike Kanellis
  • Mark Henry eliminates Hiroki Sumi
  • Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler eliminate Mark Henry
  • Daniel Bryan eliminates Viktor 
  • Hornswoggle eliminates Wilder
  • Tony Nese eliminates Hornswoggle
  • Xavier Woods & Kofi eliminate Tony Nese
  • Kurt Angle eliminates Bo Dallas
  • Kurt Angle eliminates Primo
  • Kurt Angle eliminates Dolph Ziggler
  • Elias eliminates Konnor
  • Elias eliminates Xavier Woods
  • Elias eliminates Kofi Kingston
  • Elias eliminates Kurt Angle
  • Tucker Knight eliminates Drew Gulak
  • Bobby Roode eliminates Goldust
  • Bobby Roode eliminates Scott Dawson
  • Rey Mysterio eliminates Luke Gallows
  • Mojo Rawley eliminates Fandango
  • Mojo Rawley eliminates Tyler Breeze
  • Big E eliminates Tucker Knight
  • Apollo Crews eliminates Chad Gable
  • Roderick Strong eliminates Rhyno
  • Randy Orton eliminates Karl Anderson
  • Randy Orton eliminates Mojo Rawley
  • Randy Orton eliminates Apollo Crews
  • Baron Corbin eliminates Bobby Roode
  • Baron Corbin eliminates Roderick Strong
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Babatunde
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Dan Matha
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Big E
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Heath Slater
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Titus O'Neil
  • Braun Strowman elimnates Tye Dillinger
  • Baron Corbin eliminates Rey Mysterio
  • Randy Orton eliminates Baron Corbin
  • Elias eliminates Randy Orton
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Curt Hawkins
  • Bobby Lashley eliminates Elias
  • Strowman and Lashley eliminate Great Khali
  • Chris Jericho eliminates Shelton Benjamin
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Shane McMahon
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Bobby Lashley
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Chris Jericho
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Kevin Owens
  • Big Cass eliminates Daniel Bryan
  • Braun Strowman eliminates Big Cass 
